Kenya: 3 Three Arrested After Shoe Thrown At President Ruto in Migori

4 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Three suspects have been arrested following an incident in which President William Ruto was hit by a shoe during a rally in Migori.

Police Headquarters confirmed the arrests, adding that investigations have been intensified to establish the motive behind what is being treated as a serious security breach.

The incident occurred on Sunday as the Head of State addressed a crowd in Kehancha town.

A video widely circulated online shows a dusty shoe flying toward the podium and striking the president's left hand.

A security officer is seen quickly moving in, but Ruto maintained composure and continued with his speech.

State House has issued no statement but security sources say the suspects are being interrogated.

The incident comes amid rising concerns over the safety of public officials.

Last week, Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo Were was shot dead in Nairobi in what police described as an assassination.

Four suspects are in custody in that case.

