Kenya: PS Omollo Urges Leaders to Shun Reckless Remarks On MP Were's Murder

Migori — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has urged leaders to shun recless remarks on the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong'ondo Were.

Speaking in Migori during a development tour by President William Ruto, Omollo also cautioned against speculations on the killing which occured on Wednesday last week.

He indicated that investigations are underway to bring the killers to book.

"As we stand here today, one of our Members of Parliament lost his life. He was assassinated. The police are on the trail of all those involved," he stated.

"The DCI is doing everything to ensure those who are responsible are brought to book. I would want to plead for caution on the part of leaders so that we do not have reckless remarks that would jeopardize that."

His sentiments follow the arrest of a key suspect in Nairobi on Sunday.

The car that trailed Were from Parliament to the crime scene was also recovered as the hunt intensifies for the motorbike and murder weapon.

The suspect was placed at all the routes that the MP used before he was shot last week on Weednesday.

Detectives indicated that the car was seen through CCTV near Parliament Building, City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, Jakaya Kikwete Road, Argwings Kodhek Road and Valley Road.

Were used the same roads from Parliament before he was shot dead at point-blank range.

DCI director Mohamed Amin stated that other suspects are being pursued "We have one key suspect and we are looking for more."

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislator was ambushed by two gunmen riding on a motorcycle, according to witness accounts.

According to police, the attackers had been trailing his vehicle before one of them disembarked and fired multiple shots at close range, fatally wounding the MP.

His driver, who was with him during the attack, survived, leading investigators to believe the gunmen were specifically targeting the lawmaker.

The incident was also witnessed by traffic police officers at the roundabout.

The MP was rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He was serving his second term as MP for Kasipul constituency in Homa Bay County, having been first elected in 2017 on an ODM ticket.