Kenya: 4 More Suspects Linked to MP Were's Murder Arrested

Nairobi — Four more suspects linked to the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong'ondo Were have been arrested.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the suspects who were positively placed on the crime scene were arrested following an operation on Sunday.

"Upon further analysis of previously obtained leads, officers from the National Police Service swiftly conducted an operation and successfully arrested four suspects who were positively placed at the scene," a statement from NPS indicated.

The NPs statement further indicated that "investigators have also recovered crucial evidence liked to the crime as well as to the perpetrators."

It stated that some of the suspects arrested are members of organized criminal gangs such as 'Mjahidin' which has been linked to armed robberies in the Eastlands area of Nairobi.

It assured that detectives are working to establish the motive behind the fatal shooting as it urged the public to refrain from speculation.