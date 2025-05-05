Nigeria: I Served With Fear of God, Ready to Give Account of My Stewardship - Kyari

Mele Kyari, immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), says he served with the fear of God.

Since the major reshuffle in the oil firm, there have been different reports on the tenure of the former GCEO.

According to a report, N80 billion was found in the account of one of the sacked refinery Managing Director who worked under Kyari.

Bayo Ojulari, Kyari's successor, had embarked on a major shake-up, leading to the exit of many who served under the former GCEO.

There have also been different reports of alleged corruption under his watch.

However, while responding to a report that he was in custody of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Kyari said he had been receiving calls from different quarters over the false story

He said he served Nigeria with the fear of God and is willing to account for his stewardship.

"Over the past few days and particularly in the past two hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)."

"This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, known only to them.

"At present, I am taking a well-deserved rest after the dissolution of the management and board of the NNPCL, of which I was the Group Chief Executive.

"It should be stated that, having served the NNPC and later the NNPCL for 34 years--17 of those in management roles, and especially the last five years and nine months--I had little time for even a two-week leave.

"So, I am thankful for the opportunity to serve under Their Excellencies, Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"I must emphasize that I served with the fear of God, knowing fully well, as a Muslim, that if I do not account before man, I will surely account before Allah. I am better off accounting to the institutions of man. Therefore, having served in public capacity, I am willing and happy to account for my stewardship in this world."

He also warned that misleading claims about his tenure could send the wrong signals to investors and the international community.

"It is in this regard that I urge the media to be circumspect and avoid being stampeded into misleading the public with unverified stories or matters that require further validation by relevant authorities."

"I sincerely thank my family and friends who have reached out to me or tried to and assure them that I am available to respond to all lawful queries," he said.