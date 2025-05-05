Nigeria: IPI Urges Nigerian Govt to Uphold Press Freedom

4 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has called on the Nigerian government to uphold press freedom.

It made the call in a statement on Saturday to mark World Press Freedom Day.

Read the full statement below.

As we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) joins journalists in Nigeria and worldwide in commemorating this important occasion. We urge our colleagues to reaffirm their commitment to professional journalism.

Call to Action

We call on the federal and state governments, as well as their agencies, to uphold press freedom by removing all obstacles to journalism practice in Nigeria.

Specifically, we urge security agencies to refrain from using the Cybercrimes Act to intimidate and harass journalists. Instead, they should protect journalists and press freedom, as a thriving press is essential for a better society.

Supporting Journalists

We commend journalists who continue to work professionally despite threats and challenges.

We also urge employers to provide fair remuneration, as unpaid salaries and poor pay threaten press freedom.

Celebrating Press Freedom

May 3rd every year marks a global celebration of press freedom principles, assessing media freedom worldwide, and honouring journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

IPI Nigeria remains committed to defending media freedom and supporting independent journalism wherever it is threatened.

Tobi Soniyi

Legal Adviser, IPI Nigeria &

Chairman Advocacy Committee

Ochiaka Ugwu

Secretary, Advocacy Committee


