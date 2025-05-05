Nigeria: EFCC Under Fire As Adeyanju, Davido, Peter Obi Demand Vdm's Unconditional Release

"While we continue to interface with the EFCC on this issue, we call on the commission to respect our clients' constitutionally guaranteed rights."

Deji Adeyanju, legal counsel to social media influencer Martin 'Verydarkman (VDM)' Otse, has criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for his client's continued detention amid growing public outcry.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Adeyanju posted about his client's arrest on his social media pages on Friday.

Mr Adeyanju disclosed that VDM was arrested by the anti-graft agency at a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) branch alongside C-Pack.

He raised the alarm hours after VDM posted on his Instagram page that he and his mother were at GTBank to seek clarification over persistent debits from her account.

In a statement issued by Mr Adeyanju's law firm and signed by Zainab Otega, he disclosed that VDM and his friend Steven 'C-Pack' Avuara were apprehended immediately after stepping out of a GTBank branch.

According to him, they are currently detained by EFCC operatives attached to Unit 4 of the Commission's Special Duty Committee (SDC).

He said, "Upon receipt of the information, our founding partner, Marvin Omorogbe. Esq and our Associate, Steven Eze, Esq, promptly proceeded to the EFCC headquarters, Abuja, where they confirmed that our clients were being detained by officers attached to the Commission's Special Duty Committee (SDC) Unit 4.

"Further inquiries at SDC Unit 4 led our colleagues to a certain Mr Chukwu, who was identified as the lead officer in charge of the case. Our colleagues subsequently requested access to our clients but were informed that Mr Martins Otse declined to see anybody. However, our colleagues could see Mr Avuara, who narrated the circumstances leading to their arrest."

As of press time, neither Gtbank nor the EFCC had released a statement regarding VDM's reported arrest.

Offence

Mr Adeyanju further stated that, despite repeated requests, officers of the anti-graft agency refused to disclose the specific allegation levelled against VDM and his friend.

He added that the officers directed them to an interrogation room despite efforts to ascertain the nature of VDM's alleged offence.

He said that four EFCC personnel, led by Mr Chukwu, attempted to question C-Pack about his relationship with him in the interrogation room.

"According to Mr Avuara, Mr Martins Otse refused to speak with anybody presumably because of the psychological and physical trauma he experienced at the hands of the arresting officers, who labelled them as 'bandits' and threatened to shoot them in the presence of Mrs Otse (VDM's mom). Mr Avuara further informed us that they were transported to the EFCC's headquarters at Jabi, Abuja.

"At the time of this statement, we cannot confirm Mrs Otse's whereabouts. The EFCC's officers refused to disclose the specific allegation against Mr Avuara. Still, they only showed our colleagues an arrest warrant allegedly issued against Mr Martins Otse by His Worship, Njideka Iloanya-Duru (Mrs), Chief Magistrate II, Wuse Zone 2, on the allegation of cyberstalking."

Moreover, Mr Adeyanju stated that they protested the procedure adopted by the EFCC officers, who attempted to get information from C-Pack without first informing him of the allegations against him.

He added that despite their objections, the officers still sought to interrogate VDM's friend.

"To not legitimise the apparent breach of Mr Avuara's constitutional right to be informed of the allegations against him, our colleagues exited the interrogation room and the EFCC Headquarters.

"While we continue to interface with the EFCC on this issue, we call on the commission to respect our clients' constitutionally guaranteed rights."

He further stated on his social media platforms that legal action would be taken against GTBank over the inhumane treatment of VDM.

"VDM refused to come out of the cell, saying he wouldn't see anyone. VDM was locked inside the GTB exit door for over 5 minutes to enable EFCC to arrest him and his friend.

We will be taking legal actions against GTB for the inhumane treatment meted out to our client," he wrote.

Calls for release

However, calls for VDM's release gained momentum on social media on Saturday after the EFCC failed to release him or disclose the offences for which he was being held.

Several celebrities, including the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, singer Davido, Seun Kuti, Eedris Abdulkareem, actress Rita Edochie, and others, have urged the EFCC and all relevant agencies to release the social media influencer.

Mr Obi in a statement posted on his X page on Sunday described the arrest of VeryDarkMan (VDM) as resembling an abduction, citing the excessive use of force, lack of transparency, and absence of civility.

The 63-year-old warned that the method used in apprehending VDM instils fear in the public and risks being replicated by criminals.

He said, "The recent developments in our nation continue to raise serious concerns about our direction as a democracy. The tension in the land aggravated by hardship is needlessly fueled by our attitude to the rule of law and human rights. The arrest of Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), though perhaps within the legal rights of security agencies, left many Nigerians unsettled.

"If Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability. This trend is not new. We must recall that even our esteemed judges, the last line of defence for justice, have suffered similar indignities in recent years. When those who interpret the law are treated with such disregard, it is difficult to expect ordinary citizens to feel protected under the law."

The former governor of Anambra State stated that the approach used in arresting the social media influencer is starting to impact the economy and business environment.

He highlighted that the backlash against GTBank, which is allegedly connected to the circumstances of VDM's arrest, has had significant reputational consequences.

"At a time when investor confidence is already fragile, we must do all we can to avoid actions that tarnish institutions or undermine the trust of both citizens and the international community. One cannot help but ask: was it impossible to invite Mr. Otse in a civil, transparent, and legal manner? Would that not have spared Nigerians, GTBank, and our national image the unnecessary shame and losses we now witness?

"Similarly troubling are allegations surrounding the so-called adoption of the NANS President. If true, they raise critical questions about the independence of student leadership and the subtle erosion of young voices in our democracy. Nigeria's youth should not feel coerced, silenced, or absorbed into political agendas that do not reflect their will. The oppression of young voices, whether through force, patronage, or intimidation, is a dangerous path that we must not normalise.

"We must return to Nigeria where justice is done and seen to be done without theatrics or abuse. A country where youth can speak freely, judges can serve with dignity, and institutions act responsibly. That is the Nigeria we must rebuild", Obi said.

Similarly, Davido, in a statement shared on his X page, stated that the widespread support and calls for VDM's release represent a broader appeal for people to do more in service of the masses.

The 'Unavailable' crooner wrote, "Outside all the noise, it's good to see that the good one impacts lives, and people appreciate it! The support I'm seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging. Makes one want to do more for the masses to free my guy."

Furthermore, Kuti, during an Instagram Live session, alleged that a gospel singer orchestrated VDM's arrest.

Although he did not mention the individual by name, Kuti stated: "I spoke with VDM's lawyer, and he said it's an issue involving a gospel singer, which had to do with allegations of money theft. I don't want to mention names, but I want everyone to see what's happening.

"Just as the federal government is running Nigeria, the big pastors are also running it. If people are boycotting GTBank, they should also reconsider paying tithes on Sunday because if you pay tithes on Sunday, they might use them to lock up VDM on Monday. All the offerings you're giving could be used against VDM."

He also urged supporters and admirers of VDM to turn out for a solidarity walk calling for his release. "VDM supporters should show up, even if just once. This is not a protest -- it's an act of solidarity," he stated.

More calls

More so, actress Edochie condemned the EFCC's detention of VDM beyond twenty-four hours, noting that he had consistently stood for the truth.

The 61-year-old, writing on her Instagram page, demanded VDM's immediate release: "GTBank and EFCC, please release the Verydarkman now that the youths have not started protesting. You people have traumatised this son of mine from the very first day he chose his stand on truth. You have never allowed him to rest his cup after every water he sips, but he is way bigger than you all.

"To all haters of truth excited about his arrest, see you swimming in shame by next week by the grace of god almighty. He's not always in detention; his arrest is 24 hours. So, I am wondering why you all should be foolishly excited. God will judge and pay everyone in accordance. Continue your ascension to the top, vdm, my sweet son; you have always been a victor. I love you; due justice will take its course."

Also, Abdulkareem, in a series of Instagram posts, urged Nigerians to boycott GTBank as a form of protest to demand justice and the release of VDM.

He wrote, "Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world did this, the earth would change. If you love VDM, use your page to speak out now. If you love VDM, close your GT bank account and move your money to another bank.

"GTBank, you people should release VeryDarkMan immediately. You don't just arrest and imprison someone for making verbal accusations. You take legal action and let the court decide," he declared in a viral video circulating on multiple platforms."

At the time of filing this report, the EFCC hasn't issued an official statement regarding the arrest of VDM).

This newspaper contacted the anti-graft agency spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, but his phone number was unreachable, and he has not responded to messages.