Liberia: Govt Endorses Climate Change Action Plan

5 May 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

-Launches sustainable drive to Cut Greenhouse Emissions.

Monrovia -- The Government of Liberia, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and with backing from international partners, on Thursday, convened a one-day consultative workshop to validate the nation's updated Climate Change Action Plan.

The event marked a critical step in revising Liberia's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The updated plan comes in response to a recent UN report that invalidated Liberia's previous NDC 3.0 following its second renewal in 2020, citing the need for revisions every five years.

Liberia's revised Climate Change Action Plan targets key sectors including energy, waste, transport, agriculture, and forestry. For the first time, it will also integrate additional sectors such as industry, health, coastal zones, and fisheries, underscoring the nation's strengthened commitment to environmental sustainability.

Liberia, which joined the global climate fight in November 2002, continues to implement strategies aimed at ensuring climate resilience and sustainable development. The new climate framework will guide national actions from 2025 to 2030.

The workshop drew a broad spectrum of participants, including climate justice activists, environmental experts, consultants, and government officials. Stakeholders from Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Bassa, Bomi, and Gbarpolu Counties were also represented, reflecting nationwide engagement.

Arthur R.M. Becker, Director of Multilateral Environmental Agreements at the EPA, noted that if validated, the five-year action plan will tackle climate challenges head-on while delivering solutions across the country. He emphasized that the framework will drive sustainable initiatives, prioritize critical interventions, and implement policy measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The consultative exercise reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to aligning its climate policies with the goals of the UNFCCC and the country's own national development agenda, known as the ARREST AGENDA.

The workshop was supported by key international partners, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UK Government, Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.