Nigeria: World Press Freedom Day - IPI Nigeria Urges Protection, Fair Treatment of Journalists

As journalists across the globe commemorate World Press Freedom Day, the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has called for renewed commitment to press freedom and the protection of media professionals in the country.

In a statement jointly signed by Tobi Soniyi, Legal Adviser and Chairman, Advocacy Committee of IPI Nigeria, and Ochiaka Ugwu, Secretary of the committee, the institute urged both federal and state governments to remove barriers that hinder the practice of journalism in Nigeria.

IPI Nigeria emphasized the need for government institutions and security agencies to uphold the rights of journalists rather than stifle them.

"We call on the federal and state governments, as well as their agencies, to uphold press freedom by removing all obstacles to journalism practice in Nigeria," the statement read.

The institute specifically warned against the misuse of the Cybercrimes Act, noting that it is increasingly being deployed to harass and intimidate journalists. IPI urged security agencies to play a more supportive role in protecting press freedom, stressing that an independent and vibrant media is critical to the development of a better society.

IPI Nigeria also commended Nigerian journalists for their resilience and professionalism in the face of threats and economic hardship. However, the body expressed concern over poor remuneration and unpaid salaries, which it said pose significant risks to the integrity of the profession.

"We urge employers to provide fair remuneration. Unpaid salaries and poor pay threaten press freedom," the institute stated.

Marked every May 3rd, World Press Freedom Day celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom, assesses the state of media around the world, and honors journalists who have lost their lives while performing their duties.

IPI Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to defending media freedom and supporting independent journalism wherever it is under threat.

"This is a time to reflect and recommit to the values of professional journalism," the institute concluded.

World Press Freedom Day 2025 serves as a timely reminder of the vital role a free press plays in sustaining democracy, accountability, and transparency.