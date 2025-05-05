Nigeria: 'Free My Guy' - Davido Calls for VeryDarkMan's Release

4 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Afrobeat star Davido has joined a growing chorus of voices on social media demanding the release of online personality VeryDarkMan, who was reportedly arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday.

VeryDarkMan, known for his outspoken commentary on social media, was taken into custody over an undisclosed offense.

Prior to the arrest, he had posted about visiting a GTBank branch in Abuja to lodge a complaint regarding an alleged deduction from his mother's account.

It remains unclear whether the arrest occurred within the bank premises or outside.

The development has sparked widespread reactions online, with fans, supporters, and celebrities rallying behind the social media critic and calling for his immediate release.

Davido, lending his voice to the cause in a post on X, expressed appreciation for the groundswell of support VeryDarkMan has received.

"Outside all the noise it's good to see that the good one does actually impacts lives and people actually appreciate! The support I'm seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging, makes one want to do more for the masses. FREE MY GUY," he wrote.

