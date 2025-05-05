Nigeria: Blue Economy - Govt Assures of Timely Completion of $3bn Agge Deep Seaport

Diri calls for partnership to ensure project's success

The federal government has pledged its commitment towards the actualisation of the $3 billion Agge Deep Seaport project to promote job creation, economic development and attract local and foreign investments to the Niger Delta region.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, stated this at the weekend during the flag-off of the marine safety sensitisation and distribution of life jackets to waterways users in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The minister said the realisation of the Agge Sea Port Project in Bayelsa State was part of President Bola Tinubu administration's alignment with the broader marine and blue economy vision which is part of its transformative agenda to revive the economy.

Oyetola disclosed that the ministry was working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the Agge Deep Seaport becomes a reality in record time.

He said the port will serve as a major maritime gateway in the South-south, facilitating international trade, reducing congestion at existing ports, creating jobs, boosting local and foreign investment, and accelerating economic development in the Niger Delta and beyond.

While commending the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri for his initiatives and his administration's alignment with the broader Marine and Blue Economy vision of the federal government, he added that the port will also open up new frontiers in logistics, fisheries, ship-building, and tourism.

Speaking on the distribution of life jackets to waterways users, the minister said the initiative was in continuation of the implementation of the federal government's national safety initiative that speaks directly to the value the administration placed on human lives.

"Today, we are here in Bayelsa State to fulfill that same promise, distributing 3,500 life jackets to users of inland waterways in this great state.

"This landmark initiative, launched under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, is not just symbolic; it is strategic, proactive, and long overdue. It is our direct response to the alarming rate of boat mishaps and the heartbreaking fatalities that have plagued our waterways for far too long.

"As we all know, water transportation remains the most viable means of connectivity for many of our rural and riverine communities, yet it is also one of the riskiest when safety protocols are ignored or unavailable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What we are doing here today is saving lives. It is that simple. With these life jackets, we are empowering our waterways users, fishermen, traders, students, and transport operators with the basic tools to survive and be safe.

"It is our firm belief that no one should lose their life simply because they had to cross a river or travel by boat. The distribution of life jackets to the 12 selected states in this first phase represents one of the most comprehensive federal responses in recent times to the persistent safety challenges on Nigeria's inland waterways.

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Diri, appealed to the government to make good its promise of supporting the state in developing the Agge Deep Seaport.

Represented at the ceremony by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor described the Agge Seaport project as a gateway to regional and international trade that would be of immense benefit to the state and the country at large.

Diri assured the federal government of his administration's commitment to actualising the project, and called for effective collaboration from all critical stakeholders including development partners.

He said:" We are happy that you have spoken profusely about the Agge Deep Seaport. But we will be happier if all of us work together in pursuing this endeavour to its completion and use.

"The Agge Deep Seaport is not only important to Bayelsa. It will not only open the gateway to Bayelsa, but also open the gateway to the Nigerian economy in several ways."