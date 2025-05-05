Zimbabwe: Minister Urges Mnangagwa to Visit Ailing Healthcare System

Minister of Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire has ignited a storm with a scathing critique of the the country's healthcare system expressing concern over the dire conditions and growing public outcry.

In a statement addressed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and posted on his social media handles, Machakaire revealed that a recent visit to see a relative at a public health institution left him deeply concerned by challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

"What I saw was deeply moving- a clear indication that many of our people are facing serious challenges. The growing public outcry over our health care system is not an exaggeration, it reflects the difficult experiences of many citizens," Machakaire said

Machakaire made a passionate plea to President Mnangagwa requesting him to personally visit public hospitals.

"Your Excellency, you have earned the admiration of this nation for your compassion, humility and tireless dedication to the welfare of ordinary citizens. Under your leadership, many have found renewed hope. It is because of this trust in your care for the people that I respectfully plead with you: please find time from your busy schedule to visit these institutions yourself. There is no substitution for seeing, listening and understanding first hand what our citizens are going through," he said

Machakaire commended citizens who have raised their voices on matters of public interests saying their advocacy reflects a belief in the kind of leadership that President Mnangagwa represents.