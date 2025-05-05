Liberia: LDEA Opens New Central Monrovia Office to Boost Anti-Drug Efforts

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has officially launched its Central Monrovia office, signaling a stronger push in the national fight against drug trafficking and abuse in the capital and surrounding communities.

The new office, located in the Old Europe Bank Building on Capitol Hill, was inaugurated on May 2, 2025, under the theme: "Minimizing Drugs in Central Monrovia and Its Environs." The launch was attended by government officials, community leaders, and law enforcement representatives.

Leading the Central Monrovia office are Commander Folley A. Mulbah, Deputy Commander Emmanuel G. Momo, and Operations Officer S. Jesse Montgomery.

Serving as keynote speaker, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Sekou Kromah reaffirmed the government's support for the national drug emergency declared by the President. He emphasized the need for collaboration and pledged to equip the office with internet infrastructure to improve communication and coordination.

"I commend the LDEA for their tireless efforts in the ongoing fight against drugs. The Ministry stands ready to support the agency with tools that will strengthen its operations," Minister Kromah stated.

LDEA Deputy Director for Administration, Hon. Gwee K. Forkpa, praised the initiative, noting that the restructured agency is committed to operating with accountability and adherence to the law. "This launch reflects our dedication to law enforcement through structured, transparent systems," Forkpa said.

City Solicitor General representatives called for aggressive enforcement and pledged that the rule of law would be upheld in all anti-drug operations.

Hon. Prince Toles, Representative of District #8, assured full legislative support and committed to securing an operational vehicle to aid the office's patrol and response efforts. "We must give LDEA the tools they need to ensure a safer and drug-free community," he said.

Several stakeholders attended the event, including senior LDEA officers, Judge Jomah Jallah of the West Point Court, and community leaders such as Odell Kamara of Slipway and Lvenia M. Karger of Sonniwein.

Also present were officials from the Liberia National Police, Monrovia City Police, Liberia Fire Service, and the Red Cross, including Deputy Commissioner Christopher Roberts (Unit 112), Assistant Commissioner Alex J. Wyne (Unit 190), Chief Superintendent Enuah B. Johnson (Zone Two Base), and Col. A. Alphanso Paypay, Director of the Monrovia City Police.

Community leaders from across Central Monrovia pledged ongoing cooperation with the LDEA and encouraged residents to report drug-related activities. Several communities also offered financial and logistical support for the new office.

The LDEA Central Monrovia Detail thanked its partners and residents for their contributions toward making Central Monrovia a safer, drug-free zone.