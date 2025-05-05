Liberia: President Boakai Pledges Stronger Support for Football As Tool for National Unity and Youth Empowerment

5 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has reiterated his administration's commitment to promoting national unity and youth development through sports, especially football, during a meeting with the leadership of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) at the Executive Mansion.

Speaking at the engagement, President Boakai, Liberia's Chief Patron of Sports, emphasized football's unique role in uniting communities and offering opportunities for young people.

"Football serves as a unifying force that brings our people together and offers a pathway to personal and national development," the President said.

He assured the LFA delegation of the government's willingness to collaborate closely with the association to elevate the game to international standards.

LFA President Mustapha Raji, who led the delegation, thanked the President for his ongoing support and outlined key programs including the expansion of youth leagues, improvement of coaching capacity, and development of international partnerships.

"Our focus is to empower young people and ensure that Liberian football becomes competitive both regionally and globally," Raji said.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to strengthening football structures across the country.

LFA officials present at the meeting included Prof. Sekou W. Konneh, 1st Vice President; Saye-Taayor A. Dolo, 2nd Vice President; Pawala Janyan, Executive Committee Member; and Emmett Crayton, General Secretary.

