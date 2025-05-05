Nigeria: Gov Mbah Runs 10km As East Africans

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Saturday, participated in the 1st Enugu City International Marathon, completing the 10km road race in 45 minutes, while East African athletes cleared the first, second, and third positions in the elite 42km full marathon.

In the elite men's category, Ken Kopos of Kenya, ran the 42km in 2 hours: 22 mins. 32secs to set the course record and claimed the star prize of $15,000, while his compatriots, Steve Baswey and Bernard Sang placed second and third, respectively, to earn themselves $10,000 and $5,000, accordingly.

In the female elite category, Shaoline Chepriroi of Kenya finished in 2 hours: 44 mins. 37secs to clinch the premium prize of $15,000 while Tilahu Birul of Ethiopia was second in 2:45:10 and walked away with $10,000 prize money with Rita Busiengy third in 2:47:17 and earned $5,000 for her effort.

Nigeria's Blessing Shambo completed the 42 kilometres in 2:48:04 and placed fourth. She was rewarded with N1 million, while Charity Agofure and Elizabeth Pam finished in 2:55:03 and 3:01:45 to clinch the second and third prices, respectively, in the Nigerian elite runners category. Agofure and Pam got N750,000 and N500,000, accordingly, for their efforts.

Davou Gyang finished in 2:29:03 to emerge Nigeria's best in the elite category, beating compatriot Boyi Nyango with just three seconds, while Iliya Pam placed third. They got cash prizes of N1 million, N750,000, and N500,000, respectively.

Lydia Akusho, Esther Afigbo, and Mwantiti Davou came first, second, and third, respectively in the women's category of the 10km Road Race, while Francis James, Iliya Raymond, and Boyi Gang placed first, second, and third, respectively, in the male category.

While congratulating the winners and participants, Mbah assured all participants of continued improvement of the road race event, noting that Enugu City International Marathon was in line with his administration's vision to position Enugu State as the premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and for living.

"What we have just witnessed is a spectacular event. It is a testament to the power of sports. Remember that I told you all that participated in our last year's Enugu City Half Marathon that we are going to make the Enugu City International Marathon, an international event. Have we not done that?

"The International Marathon attracted elite runners across Africa. We have long distance runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea. Next year, we are going to attract elite runners from across the world, not just Africa. Our objective is to make the Enugu City International Marathon a major highlight in the calendar of the World Athletic. The world will be watching.

"Meanwhile, what you are witnessing is not a happenstance. It is connecting the dots. When we said that we were going to attract three million visitors every year and make Enugu state the premier destination for tourism, these are all part of the dots. Sports, for us, is beyond recreation. It is a serious business.

"We are going to make sure that through our sporting event, we are going to nurture talents, dreams will be born, goals will be achieved, and talents will blossom. We will be able to attract a lot of businesses. That means our business will thrive. People will come to Enugu and they will spend their money," Mbah stated

He commended and thanked the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu and his team as well as the consultants led by Yetunde Olopade, who is the Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, as well as the security agencies, among others for putting up a great show.

The event, which was supervised by the World Athletics represented by Nadeem Khan, who is also the President of International Ultra Runners; President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria led by its President, Chief Tony Okowa and the 1st Vice President, Nigerian Olympic Committee, Chief Solomon Ogba, drew participants from Kenya, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Nigerians, who trooped out in their numbers to compete for the prizes.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and former governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, while the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu, federal and state lawmakers, as well as commissioners and other officials of the state government came out in their numbers to participate to witness the flag off of the race.