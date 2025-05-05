Nigeria: Fashanu - Give Former Sportsmen Chance to Run Nigerian Sports

Former England's Three Lions forward, John Fashanu, 62, is advocating for the involvement of ex internationals in the administration of sports in Nigeria.

Fashanu whose football career spanned between 1978 and 1995 during which he was capped thrice for the Three Lions and won the English FA Cup with Wimbledon in 1988, scored over 100 goals in all competitions.

Speaking in Abeokuta at the weekend, Fashanu insisted that people should stop making excuses for why former sports men and women are largely excluded from fully participating in Nigeria's sports administration.

"Former footballers will like to lead but people like making excuses to ensure we do not get there. People say I played most of my life for England but does that mean I do not love my country Nigeria?" queried the former footballer.

Fashanu stressed that since quitting playing professional football, he has been back in Nigeria for several years and would like to be involved in the running of the country's sports.

"I have been back in the country now for about 13 years. I want to be involved and be part of it. The same thing with other players," he offered.

Fashanu pointed out that he would like to serve the country as the Sports Minister or be given a free hand to manage the Super Eagles under a conductive Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

"I want to be the next sports minister but you can only do it if you have got support and people who want you to do it. It is not about how much you can give me. At 60 years old plus, I still want to give something back. People do say Fashanu doesn't like Nigeria he doesn't come home. I am home now.

"It is about John Fashanu, are you good enough? I played football all my life. For 17 years, I was a footballer. I have won the FA Cup. I will like myself, Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and others to come out and lead this country because we can," he pressed further on his ambition the country's sports.

He however admitted that managing Nigeria's football appears to be thetoughest job in the country but that he can succeed with the right people to work with him.

"I want to be the Super Eagles' head coach though it is one of the hardest jobs in the country but I am saying I can do it with the right people. The right people are the ones I just told. People who understand the game of football.

"It is not about how much you can give them? It is about getting players who can play from different countries. It is very important to get players with the right mentality, right character and players who want to play for Nigeria."

Fashanu who was accused of being a traitor for dumping Nigeria to play for England hinted that he really wanted to play for the then Green Eagles.

"I really wanted to play for Nigeria but in the end I was chosen to play for England three times. But when I came back to the Nigerian national team, I was called a traitor for playing for England. For me, the English football was all about the game and at the end of the day, the game of football started from England and it will finish in England."

Fashanu feels disturbed by the news of ex internationals who were dying in poverty after using the better part of their youthful life to serve the country.

"I feel devastated because as a footballer we spend like 25 players actively and when such persons did after serving in penury, it is really sad. One of such persons could have been me if I didn't have an alternative."

He counseled past and present footballers on the need to lead useful lifestyle and stay healthy and keep in contact with their teammates.

"Football is a team game and basically we must stay healthy and stick together. It doesn't mean because we are no longer playing we will stop keeping in touch," concludes the former player English press once dubbed Fash the Cash.