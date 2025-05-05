Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest of social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Dele Oyewale, the EFCC's spokesman, VeryDarkMan was taken into custody following petitions from several individuals on cyberstalking allegations.

His arrest and detention have seen youths flock to the streets of Abuja in protest.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, Atiku said the influencer's arrest was another case of abuse of power by President Bola Tinubu's administration.

"The arrest and continued detention of social media influencer and outspoken critic, Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet another blatant abuse of power by the Tinubu administration, which has made political repression a hallmark of its rule," he said.

"Even more alarming is the fact that Mr. Otse remains in custody without any formal charges is a flagrant violation of his constitutional rights and a chilling reminder of the growing authoritarianism under this government.

"This latest episode is part of a disturbing pattern: the Tinubu regime's relentless assault on the fundamental freedoms of Nigerians, particularly those who dare to speak truth to power or align with the political opposition.

"We must not allow state-sponsored repression to become the defining character of our democracy."

Atiku added that while security agencies are quick to target critics, often in complete disregard of due process, political loyalists with credible allegations of corruption walk free, trading sycophancy for immunity.

"The Tinubu administration's systematic crackdown on opposition voices is nothing short of disgraceful. It is an affront to democratic norms and must be fiercely condemned and resisted," he said.