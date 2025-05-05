Algeria/Gambia: Gambia, Algeria Fire Blank in Total Energies CHAN Qualifiers

The Gambia and Algeria fired blank in their 2025 Total Energies CHAN qualifiers.

The home based Scorpions and Algeria drew goalless in their first-leg fixture played at the Independence Stadium on Saturday.

Both countries created goal scoring chances during the match but squandered them away thus the match ended goalless.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the final whistle, coach Alagie Sarr stated that his team did not train enough.

"We could not have the players together about three weeks. We created goal scoring chances but we failed to score," Coach Sarr said.

"We could have capitalised on our chances we had but our striker was standing upfront without moving.

Gaffer Sarr pointed out that some of his players were little bit panic in playing a home game as they did not play in their soil for so long, while expressing hope that they would perform very well in Algeria.

Head Coach of Algeria, Madjid Bougherra, revealed that they knew it was not going to be an easy game, putting into account the condition of the weather and the pitch.

"I am very happy about my players they were very disciplined during the course of the game." Coach Madjid said.

Coach Madjid stated that it was difficult to win in The Gambia over the past years.

Coach Madjid praised The Gambia for the massive improvement of the facilities at the Independence Stadium such as the dressing room and press conference room.

Coach Madjid pointed out that the only thing that needs to be improved is the pitch, adding that everything is okay.

