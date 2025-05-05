Nigeria: UTME 2025 - 1.5 Million Candidates Scored Below 200 - JAMB

Out of the 1.9 million available results, only 12,000 candidates or 0.63 per cent scored above 300.

More than 1.5 million candidates representing about 78 per cent- who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scored below 200 out of the 400 obtainable points.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which conducts the annual Computer Based Test (CBT), disclosed this in a statistical analysis published on Monday.

JAMB said candidates' results will be released to them later this week.

"A press conference to announce the individual results of candidates and to facilitate result checking will be held later this week," the board said.

The UTME is an annual entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. This year, the CBT examination was held between 24 April to 5 May.

Pass Rate

According to the data from JAMB, out of the 1.9 million (1,955,069) available results, only 12,414 candidates or 0.63 per cent scored above 300 points.

The data also revealed that only 22 per cent -or 420,415 candidates- scored above 200 out of the 400 obtainable points.

About 78 per cent of the candidates scored below 200 points in the UTME.

Below is the 2025 UTME results statistics as released by JAMB

Comparison with 2024 UTME

Last year, out of 1.9 million candidates who sat the 2024 UTME, only 8,000 candidates, or 0.5 per cent, scored above 300 points in the examination.

In the 2024 UTME, 24 per cent of candidates scored above 200 and 76 per cent scored below 200.

Withheld results

JAMB said 97 candidates were involved in examination infractions.

It added that 2,157 candidates are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices.

The board said 71,701 candidates were absent and did not take part in the UTME.

"Those facing biometric challenges are also under investigation, and those who are cleared will be rescheduled for examination at designated centres," it added.

"Furthermore, a few of the results, including those of blind candidates and others in the JEOG candidates group, are still being processed."

Underage candidates

The examination board said while 40,247 underage candidates were permitted to take part in the examinations as 'exceptional candidates', only 467 or 1.16 per cent of these candidates achieved scores that meet the "threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, with their performance in the subsequent three stages still pending."

