Nigeria: Gusau - 'Chairman' Christian Chukwu Can Never Be Forgotten

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has declared that late former Green Eagles' Captain, 'Chairman' Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu, is a man that can never be forgotten.

Gusau spoke Friday afternoon in Enugu when a delegation from the NFF and FA Chairmen from the South East zone paid a condolence visit to Chukwu's family. Gusau, who spoke through the NFF 1st Vice President, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, described Chukwu as a diligent and patriotic on-field leader who served the country with all his heart and mind, and every ounce of his energy.

"The late Chukwu gave his all for the country. He served Nigeria with all his heart and he is a hero even in death. One thing is clear: Chukwu can never be forgotten given how well he served the country and his achievements both as a player and as a coach," Gusau stated.

The NFF President noted that the visit was not just a condolence visit but one the football-ruling body made in order to be intimated, first-hand, plans being put in place by the family ahead of Chukwu's burial, and for the family and the soccer house to be on the same page.

"We want to be on the same page with the family and know what plans they are putting in place. Chukwu is a hero and the NFF will participate fully in his burial," Gusau assured.

Chukwu's son, Emeka, while responding on behalf of the family commended the NFF leadership for the visit even as he disclosed that the family will soon make public the programme of the final burial rites for the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning team captain and Most Valuable Player.

Also on the delegation were Member of the NFF Executive Committee and Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Mr. George Aluo; Chairman of Enugu State Football Association, Barrister Tony Ugwu; Imo State FA Chairman, Barrister Ifeanyi Dike and; Anambra State FA Chairman, Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi