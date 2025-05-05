African Development Bank Appoints Dr. Bahati Sanga As Acting Senior Director, Corporate Information Technology Services/Chief Information Officer

announcement

The African Development Bank has appointed Dr. Bahati Sanga as Acting Senior Director of Corporate Information Technology Services and Chief Information Officer, effective April 1, 2025.

A Tanzanian national, Dr. Sanga brings over 25 years of leadership experience in organizational reforms, strategy planning and execution, digital transformation, information systems, and business process automation across banking and development finance institutions.

He currently serves as the Bank's Division Manager for Business Solutions, overseeing the delivery of digital services supporting operations, regional and country offices, finance, and corporate functions. He is responsible for strengthening business partnerships and driving product innovation across key service areas.

From January 2022 to January 2024, Dr. Sanga served as Acting Director and Chief Information Officer, during which he led the design and execution of a comprehensive Digital Action Plan. Under his leadership, the Bank introduced advanced technology solutions, including artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and cloud-based disaster recovery, significantly enhancing operational efficiency in financial management, lending, and corporate services.

Between 2018 and 2024, he served as Division Manager for Operations and Regional IT Coordination, overseeing the delivery of technology services across the Bank's country and regional offices. From 2013 to 2018, he served as Division Manager for Client Services, spearheading the modernization and standardization of service delivery and improving client engagement and communication.

Since joining the African Development Bank in 2010, Dr. Sanga has been key in driving digital transformation, delivering infrastructure modernization, and implementing innovative application systems to boost business productivity.

Before joining the Bank, He served as Director and Chief Information Officer at Tanzania Investment Bank (TIB), where he led critical technological and organizational reforms, including the implementation of core banking systems and the launch of a nationwide electronic payment and funds transfer network linking 17 banks.

A passionate advocate for leveraging emerging technologies to strengthen financial services and economic resilience in Africa, Dr. Sanga has published extensively on digital finance and FinTech innovation.

He holds a doctorate and a master's degree in development finance from Stellenbosch

University in South Africa, a master's in computer science from McMaster University, and an MBA from the ESAMI Business School. Dr. Sanga also holds a postgraduate diploma in financial management from the Institute of Finance Management, and a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Dar es Salaam.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Sanga said: "I am humbled and honored to have the trust and confidence of President Adesina to lead the IT Department as Acting Senior Director and Chief Information Officer. I look forward to continuing with the implementation of the Digital Ambition 2030, which is geared towards modernizing the IT capabilities to support the Bank's Ten-Year Strategy."