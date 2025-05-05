African Development Bank Appoints Mtchera Johannes Chirwa As Director for the Water and Sanitation Department

The African Development Bank Group has appointed Mr. Mtchera Johannes Chirwa as Director for the Water and Sanitation Department. Mr. Chirwa, a Malawian national, brings to the role more than 30 years of development experience, predominantly in development finance across over 20 countries, supporting policy reforms, preparation of strategies and programs in the water and sanitation sector, as well as in other infrastructure sectors.

Prior to his appointment, Chirwa served as Bank Group Acting Director for the Water and Sanitation Department since August 2024. In this role, he led the Bank's support to Africa's economic transformation through identification and promotion of sustainable and integrated solutions across the water value chain and for sanitation. He also coordinated water and sanitation-related activities that advanced the High 5 strategic priorities.

In addition to this role, Chirwa also served as Coordinator for the African Water Facility, a Special Fund created in 2004 as an initiative of the African Ministers Council on Water (AMCOW) and hosted within the Bank Group's Water and Sanitation Department. He led the Facility's work across Africa, including cooperation with international donors and partners to mobilize resources for African countries and regional institutions to develop water and sanitation programs and projects.

Since joining the African Development Bank Group in 2008, Chirwa has held various positions, including Principal Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Infrastructure Specialist in the Bank's Regional Integration Department, and Chief Infrastructure and PPP Specialist in the Bank's Infrastructure and Urban Development Department.

He successfully led the development of the Bank's first PPP Strategic Framework in 2022 and coordinated the Bank's participation in the first and second phases of the continental Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa's Priority Action Plan.

Prior to joining the Bank, Chirwa worked as Infrastructure Specialist for the World Bank in the Malawi Country Office, Portfolio Manager for Malawi's Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Commission, and as a water engineer for the Government of Malawi.

Chirwa is a Registered Civil Engineer with a master's degree in construction project management from the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Malawi.

Commenting on his appointment, Chirwa said: "I am truly grateful and privileged to be appointed by President Adesina as the substantive Director of the Water and Sanitation Department of the Bank. Improving access to water supply and sanitation and developing water resources sustainably for food and energy production are key priorities for our regional member countries and for the Bank. I remain fully committed and dedicated, under the President's leadership and the Bank's Senior Management team, to contribute to improving the quality of lives for the people on our continent."

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said: "I am delighted to appoint Mr. Mtchera Johannes Chirwa as the Director of Water and Sanitation Department. Mr. Chirwa has extensive experience in the water sector, having served previously as Acting Director of Water and Sanitation Department and Coordinator for the African Water Facility. His deep knowledge and experience of development issues and challenges globally, coupled with high ability for finding solutions, developing and managing high level strategic partnerships and collaboration with key partners will be a key asset in advancing the Bank's development agenda."