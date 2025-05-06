Kenya: Postmortem Reveals Were Shot 5 Times in the Chest, Rupturing His Heart

Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo Were was shot dead by unknown assailants at City Mortuary round about on April 30, 2025.

NAIROBI, May 5, Kenya -- A postmortem examination has revealed that Kasipul MP Ong'ondo Were, who was fatally shot on Wednesday, April 30, sustained five gunshot wounds to the chest at close range, with bullets rupturing vital organs including the heart.

The nature of the injuries indicates a targeted and brutal execution, investigators said.

Authorities released findings of the autopsy on Monday, just a day after the police confirmed major breakthroughs in the ongoing investigation.

The National Police Service (NPS) reported the arrest of four suspects on Sunday it said were positively linked to the crime scene following an intelligence-led operation.

NPS said detectives had recovered crucial evidence connected to the murder.

The police disclosed that some of the suspects are affiliated with a notorious organized criminal gang known as Mjahidin, previously implicated in a series of armed robberies across Nairobi's Eastlands.

The NPS stated that its investigators and technical team are working tirelessly to establish the motive behind the killing and to ensure all those involved are brought to justice.

They urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation, which could compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Additionally, the NPS warned against making inflammatory or speculative public comments that may hinder ongoing inquiries, especially by individuals not directly involved in the probe.

The family of the slain MP has called for justice for the lawmaker shot dead at City Mortuary round about on Nairobi's Ngong Road.