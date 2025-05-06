Liberia: LEC Acting MD Outlines Plans to Boost Domestic Power, Cut Electricity Imports

Monrovia — The acting managing director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Mohammed M. Sherif, has outlined a series of aggressive initiatives aimed at reducing Liberia's reliance on imported electricity and boosting domestic power generation.

Sherif, speaking Monday, May 5, during an appearance on OK FM in Monrovia, said LEC is pursuing projects that include the construction of a combined gas power plant in Grand Bassa County -- the first of its kind in Liberia -- expected to generate over 270 megawatts of electricity under a public-private partnership.

"This project will change the energy landscape in Liberia," Sherif said. "We are in advanced stages of discussing the Power Purchase Agreement. The president has endorsed the project, and groundbreaking will take place very soon."

According to Sherif, the first phase of the Grand Bassa project will generate 140 megawatts and is expected to be completed in 15 months. The site will also include a technical college and hospital.

LEC is also working with the African Development Bank and the European Union to expand the Mount Coffee Hydro Plant's capacity by an additional 40 megawatts, bringing total output to 128 megawatts. A separate 20-megawatt solar facility near Mount Coffee is expected to come online by October.

"The World Bank has approved the reallocation of funds to add battery storage for this solar plant," he said. "That's crucial for bridging the energy gap during the dry season."

Sherif said these combined efforts are part of LEC's broader vision to end electricity imports and achieve energy independence while maintaining regional power partnerships.

Guinea Power Deal, Regional Payments

Sherif confirmed that Liberia will soon begin receiving up to 30 megawatts of electricity from Guinea, once a power purchase agreement is signed. He said the deal could be finalized this week.

"Once signed, power could begin flowing over the weekend," he said. "We were only waiting for Sierra Leone to complete the 66 kVA line between Mano and Bo-Waterside."

The Guinea supply will supplement the 100 megawatts currently available and allow for the shutdown of the expensive, fuel-based Bushrod Power Plant, Sherif added. He said power imports from Côte d'Ivoire fluctuate between 36 and 50 megawatts.

While cautioning that some level of load shedding may still occur, he emphasized that significant progress has been made since his team assumed leadership.

"You didn't need to be a rocket scientist to see LEC was load shedding 8 to 12 hours daily," he said. "That meant some communities had electricity for only a few hours while others went without it for much longer."

Sherif also disclosed that LEC has recently paid $4.5 million to Côte d'Ivoire and $500,000 to the regional CLSG (Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea) transmission network. These payments, he said, were funded from LEC's internally generated revenue.

Aligning With Boakai's Agenda

Sherif said the initiatives are aligned with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's goal of ensuring access to reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity for all Liberians within five years.

He cited a 90-day emergency plan -- launched April 1 and running through June 30 -- to address technical shortcomings and reduce load shedding. As domestic power generation scales up, he pledged a gradual reduction in electricity costs.

"Five years from now, load shedding should be a thing of the past -- unless someone just can't afford to buy their token," he said. "But to get there, we need a collective effort from the government, citizens and LEC."

Urging Payment, Tackling Theft

Sherif also urged customers to pay their electricity bills, saying stable supply is only sustainable if consumers play their part.

"We're no longer hearing complaints about heat or lack of current," he said. "You come home, and your AC is running. Let's make sure we keep it that way by paying our bills."

He revealed that LEC, in partnership with the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, has rolled out a Geographic Information System (GIS) to crack down on illegal connections and power theft.

"With the GIS system, we can identify people by their meter information and trace unauthorized usage," he said. "How we do it -- that's our secret."

Improving Metering, Customer Service

Sherif acknowledged persistent customer service challenges, especially in meter installations, transformer replacements and line connections -- issues that have often led to power theft.

To address this, LEC is rolling out a mass metering project. Customers who paid for meters but never received them are being contacted for installation, he said, adding that more than 50,000 meters are now in-country.

He also disclosed a policy shift under consideration: ending the $150 upfront meter purchase in favor of a model where customers pay only a connection fee, while the meter itself is provided for free.

"In the end, the meter belongs to LEC," Sherif said. "You just buy your token, and we'll replace your meter if it gets damaged."

Senate Confirmation Looms

Sherif, who is currently serving in an acting capacity, is expected to appear before the Senate in the coming weeks for confirmation. The Senate is scheduled to resume session later this month following its first quarterly break.

Montserrado County Sen. Abraham Darius Dillon has already declared public support for Sherif's confirmation, citing his qualifications and leadership in stabilizing Liberia's power supply.