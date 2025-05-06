Nigeria: VeryDarkMan Has Not Been Charged to Court Yet - EFCC

5 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified that social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has not yet been formally charged to court.

This update comes amid preparations to file multiple charges against him in the coming days. The charges reportedly stem from several petitions alleging cyberstalking and related offences.

A reliable source within the EFCC, who spoke exclusively to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday, said:

"I can confirm that, as of today, VeryDarkMan has not been formally charged to court. However, charges are currently being prepared based on multiple petitions alleging cyberstalking and related offences."

VeryDarkMan was arrested last Friday, sparking widespread public interest and debate. Critics of the commission's action have raised concerns about a potential crackdown on dissent and possible infringement on freedom of expression.

The EFCC source emphasized the agency's commitment to transparency, stating:

"We intend to file these charges in the coming days. Once that is done, you will be among the first to be informed."

The development suggests that the EFCC is mindful of the heightened public scrutiny surrounding the case and intends to follow due process in its proceedings.

