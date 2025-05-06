Liberia: Two Burkinabé Nationals Arrested in Bong County Illegal Mining Raid

5 May 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nukanah Kollie

Gbankonah, Bong County — Two Burkinabé nationals have been arrested in connection with a large-scale illegal gold mining operation uncovered in the Gbankonah area of District 4, Bong County.

The suspects -- Harouna Ouedraogo, 44, and Barchezu Sorie, 42, both of the Mourie tribe -- were taken into custody following a security operation led by local authorities. Ouedraogo is a resident of the Millionaire Quarter Community in Gbarnga, while Sorie lives in Bleh Village.

Authorities say both men were central figures in the unlicensed mining activities, which involved the use of hazardous chemicals and the destruction of forested land.

Toxic Chemicals, Seized Equipment Raise Alarms

The bust came during a joint inspection led by Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris, County Attorney Jonathan Flomo, Bong County Police Commander Farsu V. Sheriff, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at a press briefing in Gbarnga, Superintendent Norris described the scene as "shocking."

"The chemicals being used are extremely dangerous," she said. "They can paralyze or even kill our people. We cannot continue to allow this kind of activity just because someone wants to make fast money."

Officials discovered water pumps, batteries, and other mining equipment on site. Samples of chemicals were collected and turned over for laboratory testing. Preliminary results show the substances are toxic and unregulated.

Foreign Nationals Without Documents

Police Commander Farsu V. Sheriff confirmed that the Liberia National Police acted on credible intelligence to raid the site. He said most individuals found at the location were foreign nationals from Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

"We confirmed this through language analysis -- mostly French -- and identity checks," Sheriff explained. "Most lacked valid immigration documents or work permits."

The two suspects were found without proper documentation. One of them had an official Burkinabé passport, now in the custody of immigration authorities for further investigation.

Officials Call for Nationwide Crackdown

County Attorney Flomo emphasized that the suspects initially claimed to be farmers but were clearly part of an illegal gold extraction network.

"This is not isolated," he said. "We believe over a dozen individuals are involved, and the scope of the operation is much broader than what was visible on the surface."

Superintendent Norris, Flomo, and Sheriff are calling for a coordinated investigation involving the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Liberia Immigration Service, and the Liberia National Police.

"This is about protecting our people and our land," Norris said. "We are taking this matter seriously and will ensure all those responsible face justice."

The suspects remain in police custody as the investigation continues. Authorities say additional arrests are expected in the coming days as they uncover more details about the illegal mining network.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.