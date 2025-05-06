Liberia: Two Burkinabé Nationals Arrested in Bong County Illegal Mining Raid

Gbankonah, Bong County — Two Burkinabé nationals have been arrested in connection with a large-scale illegal gold mining operation uncovered in the Gbankonah area of District 4, Bong County.

The suspects -- Harouna Ouedraogo, 44, and Barchezu Sorie, 42, both of the Mourie tribe -- were taken into custody following a security operation led by local authorities. Ouedraogo is a resident of the Millionaire Quarter Community in Gbarnga, while Sorie lives in Bleh Village.

Authorities say both men were central figures in the unlicensed mining activities, which involved the use of hazardous chemicals and the destruction of forested land.

Toxic Chemicals, Seized Equipment Raise Alarms

The bust came during a joint inspection led by Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris, County Attorney Jonathan Flomo, Bong County Police Commander Farsu V. Sheriff, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at a press briefing in Gbarnga, Superintendent Norris described the scene as "shocking."

"The chemicals being used are extremely dangerous," she said. "They can paralyze or even kill our people. We cannot continue to allow this kind of activity just because someone wants to make fast money."

Officials discovered water pumps, batteries, and other mining equipment on site. Samples of chemicals were collected and turned over for laboratory testing. Preliminary results show the substances are toxic and unregulated.

Foreign Nationals Without Documents

Police Commander Farsu V. Sheriff confirmed that the Liberia National Police acted on credible intelligence to raid the site. He said most individuals found at the location were foreign nationals from Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We confirmed this through language analysis -- mostly French -- and identity checks," Sheriff explained. "Most lacked valid immigration documents or work permits."

The two suspects were found without proper documentation. One of them had an official Burkinabé passport, now in the custody of immigration authorities for further investigation.

Officials Call for Nationwide Crackdown

County Attorney Flomo emphasized that the suspects initially claimed to be farmers but were clearly part of an illegal gold extraction network.

"This is not isolated," he said. "We believe over a dozen individuals are involved, and the scope of the operation is much broader than what was visible on the surface."

Superintendent Norris, Flomo, and Sheriff are calling for a coordinated investigation involving the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Liberia Immigration Service, and the Liberia National Police.

"This is about protecting our people and our land," Norris said. "We are taking this matter seriously and will ensure all those responsible face justice."

The suspects remain in police custody as the investigation continues. Authorities say additional arrests are expected in the coming days as they uncover more details about the illegal mining network.