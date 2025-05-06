Nigeria: Fuel Ban - Respite As More Petrol Stations Get Waivers in Ogun Border Area

The federal government has granted waivers to additional five petrol stations to resume the sale of fuel in some border communities of Ogun State after a prolonged restriction of petroleum products to the border areas.

The five petrol stations -- two in Imeko and one each in Ilara, Oja Odan and Ohunbe communities, all in Yewa North and Imeko/Afon LGAs of the state -- are now granted permission to resume operations.

The lawmaker representing the Yewa North/Imeko-Afon federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement, made available to Daily Trust by Isiaka's Media Aide, Femi Peters, said the waivers were granted after a sustained pressure from major stakeholders led by the Rep member.

Daily Trust reports that in November 2019, the federal government, through the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), had directed that petroleum products should not be supplied to fuel stations within 20km of the borders.

The government said the move was in strict obedience to the desire to safeguard the economy of the nation. It was alleged that filling stations in the border areas were used to smuggle petroleum products out of the country.

Rep Isiaka had, on July 11, 2023, moved a motion on the floor of the House, urging the federal government to lift the controversial restriction that had crippled socioeconomic activities of the border communities since 2019.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was gathered that the lawmaker formally wrote a letter to the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seeking waivers for additional petrol stations within the constituency to cushion the hardship people are facing in buying petroleum products.

Following the engagement with the NCS, security agencies and industry stakeholders, Isiaka joined the House Committee on Customs and Excise on April 9, 2025, for an oversight visit to the NCS Ogun 1 Area Command in Idiroko.

In a statement on Monday, Isiaka said five petrol stations have now been granted permission to resume operations.

"This represents more than just a policy shift; it is a restoration of dignity, a rekindling of hope, and a step towards economic justice," Isiaka said.

The lawmaker applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his "statesmanship and empathy", as well as the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, whose cooperation, he said was "instrumental in the breakthrough."

Meanwhile, residents of the areas have expressed joy over the development, with many describing it as a "lifeline" in the face of years of economic strangulation.