Nigeria: Nasarawa - Police Confirm Discovery of 5 Dead Children in Abandoned Vehicles

Lafia --Five lifeless bodies of children have been found in an abandoned vehicle in Agyaragu, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Nasarawa State Police command's Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, made the disclosure, yesterday.

He said police have launched a full investigation into the unfortunate death of five children, who were found lifeless inside an abandoned, unserviceable vehicle in the Agyaragu community of the council.

The command said about 5:30p.m., on Sunday, one Mr Ozimna Ogbor, a resident of Agyaragu, reported at the Agyaragu Divisional Headquarters that five children, Kamsi Onah (male, eight years), Somer Onah (male, six years), Eunice Udouchi (female, 10 years), Nmasoma Nnaji (female, 10 years) and Chioma Nnaji (female, eight years), were discovered unresponsive inside a disused vehicle parked in the compound of one Mr Abu Agyeme, also a resident of Agyaragu.

"The Divisional Police Officer and his team immediately proceeded to the scene. Upon arrival, the officers found the victims locked inside the abandoned vehicle. The children were promptly evacuated to Aro Hospital, Agyaragu, where a medical doctor regrettably confirmed all five children dead due to suspected suffocation."

The command recalled that similar tragedy occurred in August 2019, when two children lost their lives in an abandoned vehicle in Keffi.

According to the PRO, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. He expressed sorrow over the loss and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

He also caution parents, guardians and vehicle owners to be vigilant and ensure that children do not gain access to parked or abandoned vehicles without supervision.

The Police stated that due to severe heat burns on the deceased bodies, the remains were released to their parents based on request for burial.