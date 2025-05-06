Zimbabwe: A Test for Zaoga As Chivayo Showers Guti With 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser

Controversial businessman and tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has gifted Eunor Guti, the widow of the late founder of ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ministries Ezekiel Guti, with a 2025 brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR, along with a US$250,000 cash gift.

Guti died in July 2023 after a short illness and was buried on Bindura Mountain, where he started the church.

Chivayo, who is always looking to make a splash, said he is waiting for the church's response to accept the gift.

"I am profoundly humbled to express my deepest gratitude to my beloved mother, Dr. Eunor Guti. Ordinarily, I would say, please go and see Farai but Farai from Faramatsi Motors, Club Chambers Showroom along 4th Street will come to you and deliver your 2025 brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR which is fully paid for and ready for delivery, subject to the Church's Governing Board's consent."Furthermore, please accept USD250,000 in CASH for fuel and your personal use," Chivayo wrote on his Facebook account Monday, attaching a video clip of the vehicle in question.

It remains to be seen if ZAOGA church leadership will approve of Chivayo's donation, given the raging fury over his controversial wealth.

Chivayo said he was moved to honour Guti in death because he was a man whom he turned to in difficult times, and largely because he left a gospel seed that continues to positively impact the lives of millions of people across the globe.

"I wish to honor a distinguished man, a humble servant of God whom I had the privilege to call Father. A man I would turn to in times of sorrow, in times of distress, in times of seeking divine clarity. A man whose voice of calm would quiet the storms within me and many others," he said.

Chivayo also said he honours Guti for standing with the government during turbulent times as he offered prayers and guidance.

"He stood with the Government through every phase of our nation's difficult evolution, offering prayers, wisdom and guidance. Wherever he went, he spoke glowingly of Zimbabwe, just as passionately as he spoke about the Bible. In every word he preached and every step he took, he upheld the values of humility, unity, prayer, hard work and divine purpose," he said.