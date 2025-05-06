Nigeria: 25 Years Later, Democracy Has Not Impacted Nigeria's Foreign Policy - Political Scientists

Political scientists have posited that democracy has not significantly impacted Nigeria's foreign policy since its return to democratic rule in 1999.

They noted that the expectation that the country would enjoy increased international influence and engagement following its return to democracy over 25 years ago has not materialised.

The political scientists made their position known in a statement signed by Prof. Hassan Saliu, the national president of the Nigerian Political Science Association ( NPSA).

They noted further: "With the return of democracy lasting for over 25 years, the expectation was that Nigeria would enjoy increased international influence and engagement. Regrettably, this has not been the case. Relations with African countries have not been as cordial as envisaged, particularly in the West African sub-region, where the country faces considerable obstacles in commanding respect and influence.

"Nigeria's relegation from a leading nation in Africa to being a leading sub-regional player is a concerning development. Regarding relations with China, there is a perception of diminished influence and a subservient relationship, leading to some agreements between the two countries that citizens are wary about.

"Although Nigeria appears to be enjoying good relations with the West, concerns remain about its level of independence.

The Trump administration in the US seems not to be a friend of Nigeria, with the president's utterances and actions somehow necessarily targeting the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The NPSA believes domestic politics plays a significant role in Nigeria's ineffective external relations. It has long been held that a country's domestic environment significantly shapes its external image."

However, to reverse the trend of less productive foreign policy in the Fourth Republic, the political scientists called for a comprehensive foreign policy review to align with current international dynamics and ensure proper funding for foreign policy initiatives.

They also advocated strengthening the research arm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, democratising foreign policy by engaging more Nigerians in it through deliberate debates on its substance, and giving information to citizens.

They also emphasised the need for the leaders to address pressing domestic concerns, review Nigeria's membership in international organisations only to prioritise those that enhance national visibility and clarify the thrust of the nation's foreign policy to serve as a mobilisation tool, and rework foreign policy objectives to make them more transparent and measurable by further amending the 1999 constitution, amongst other things.

"In conclusion, Nigeria's foreign policy challenges stem from ineffective domestic management, which leads to negative perceptions abroad. Addressing internal problems is crucial for the country to achieve the significant global influence it craves in international affairs," they added.