Nigeria: Why CBT Examination Is Essential for Nigeria's Educational Growth - Minister

Minister of Education Dr Maruf Alausa has explained the reasons for the plan to transition examinations in Nigeria from traditional paper-based tests to Computer-Based Testing (CBT).

The minister explained this during the quarterly Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement Session in Abuja yesterday, as part of the ministry's continued efforts to foster transparency and inclusive dialogue in the education sector.

Recall that Alausa, while monitoring the 2025 UTME recently, directed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) to fully transition to Computer-Based Testing by 2026.

However, fielding questions from stakeholders yesterday, he emphasised that the shift aims to end widespread leakages and restore the credibility of the country's examination system.

The minister also emphasised the government's focus on collaboration with various stakeholders, including private schools, investors, and other education partners. He acknowledged ongoing efforts to make education more representative of communities and highlighted upcoming meetings with the private sector.

The minister stressed the importance of implementing Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for exams to combat leakage and fraud. Plans are for full implementation by 2027.

He also stressed the need to engage students in decision-making, noting that committees with student representatives have been set up. Alausa reassured students that their concerns, such as those regarding part-time and full-time studies, are being addressed. He concluded by reinforcing the importance of student involvement and announced plans to answer online questions before closing the meeting.

"With regards to the CBT, we have to make sure that the exam, everybody will agree today that we have, our exams are not protected. There are serious leakages of NECO and WAEC. The only exam that is free today is JAMB.

"So, we need to move in that direction because if you don't, if we don't get it right, from this November 2025, the November exam that NECO and WAEC will do will be via CBT. From 2027, all exams will be on CBT. If 2 million people are doing exams via CBT, and only 1.6 million people are doing NECO, and 1.8 million are doing WAEC, it is a fool's game. We have to go back to what we did 50 years ago."

Also, the minister of state for education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, said it is moving the country forward to ensure a paradigm shift.