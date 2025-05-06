Nigeria: 75% of UTME Candidates Scored Below 200 - JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200 out of 400 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was revealed in a statistical analysis published on Monday, before the official release of individual results later this week.

According to JAMB, out of the 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the examination, only 420,415 scored above 200.

In a statement accompanying the data, JAMB noted that 40,247 underage candidates were allowed to participate in the exam to showcase their exceptional abilities.

However, only 467 (1.16%) met the board's benchmark score for exceptional performance. These candidates will still undergo evaluation in three subsequent stages.

The board also reported that 97 candidates were found to be involved in examination infractions, while another 2,157 are currently under investigation for suspected malpractice. Additionally, 71,701 candidates were absent from the exam.

JAMB stated that candidates facing biometric verification issues are still being investigated.

Those cleared will be rescheduled to write the exam at designated centres. Furthermore, results for a few categories, including blind candidates and those under the JEOG candidate group, are still being processed.

A press conference is scheduled for later this week to announce the release of individual results and provide guidelines for result checking.