Liberia is poised for a major breakthrough in the agricultural sector, as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai leads a campaign to revive food production and reduce import dependency in the country.

On Friday, May 2, 2025, President Boakai leader made a visit to Careyburg District, Rural Montserrado County, where he inspected ongoing construction of a US$26 million chicken poultry project, a national initiative expected to change the economic landscape of Liberia.

The project, which is being funded through a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Ministry of Agriculture, with oversight from the Ministry of State, spans across 50 acres of land. It is a key component of the President's ARREST Agenda, with a special focus on agricultural revitalization, rural empowerment, and food self-sufficiency.

Liberia currently spends millions of dollars annually on importation of eggs, chickens, and fertilizers, all of which could soon be locally produced through this investment.

At full completion, it is anticipated that the poultry facility will produce over 2,000 eggs daily, drastically reducing Liberia's reliance on imported eggs and poultry products.

Meanwhile, during the tour, Presidential Press Secretary, Atty. Kula Fofana, described the project as a groundbreaking investment which aims to position Liberia as self-sufficient in poultry production and a potential exporter in the West African region.

"This project is still in its early stages, but it is a groundbreaking investment by the Liberian government. It aims to position Liberia not just as self-sufficient in poultry production, but as a potential exporter in the West African region", Presidential Press Secretary Fofana said.

She noted that the poultry facility, which is referred to as the Liberia Poultry Project, is 100% Liberian-owned, disclosing that it is funded by a loan secured from various sources.

She added that the project reflects a deliberate move by the Boakai Administration to invest in homegrown solutions that address food insecurity and youth unemployment.

Atty. Fofana underscored the broader economic implications of the poultry project. "This project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, especially for young people in the surrounding communities. From poultry farming to feed production, packaging, distribution, and even fertilizer processing; there are numerous value chains that this initiative will activate."

The Presidential Press Secretary further disclosed that government is working with the "Agriculture Turnkey Project", a strategic implementing partner to ensure that Liberians are at the forefront of all operational aspects. "Our employees and contractors are Liberians. This is not just an agricultural project; it is an economic stimulus package."

Local businesses are expected to benefit from contracts and service provisions to the project, while farmers will have access to local supplies of fertilizer, another component of the facility.

The poultry project, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, is a bold step toward President Boakai's Agenda that focuses on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism, as the acronym ARREST Agenda - puts agriculture at the heart of the President's priority for national development.

"This is a clear demonstration of the President's vision to use agriculture as a tool for sustainable development. We are moving away from handouts to productivity. Liberia has the soil, the people, and now the leadership will to transform agriculture."

In recent years, Liberia's agricultural sector has struggled due to low investment, limited mechanization, and lack of access to markets. With this new facility, pundits believe that not only will food production increase, but local farmers will gain confidence to scale up their own production efforts.

Meanwhile, residents of Careysburg and nearby areas have welcomed the project with open arms, describing it as a "blessing" to the district. Many believe it will reduce rural poverty, discourage youth migration to the city, and stimulate economic activity in the once-quiet district.

While Atty. Fofana did not give a specific timeline for completion, she assured the press that the project is progressing steadily and will be rolled out in phases.

"We are not just building a poultry house; we are building hope, resilience, and a future where Liberia feeds itself and exports to others," she said.

As President Boakai continues to lead with his development-oriented agenda, the US$26 million poultry project in Careyburg seems to be a strong symbol of the government's resolve to lift Liberia out of economic fragility into an era of prosperity, driven by agriculture. Editing by Jonathan Browne