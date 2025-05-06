Nigeria: Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Chimamanda, Others Shine At 2025 Met Gala

Nigerian celebrities lit up the 2025 Met Gala with bold, culturally infused fashion statements, proudly representing Africa on the global stage.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the annual high-fashion event once again welcomed some of Nigeria's finest talents, including music stars Burna Boy, Tems, and Ayra Starr, renowned author Chimamanda Adichie and renowned fashion designer Swanky Jerry.

This year's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' called for refined interpretations of Black identity and heritage through precision tailoring--a challenge Nigerian attendees embraced with flair and confidence.

Tems (Temilade Openiyi) stunned in a custom African-inspired outfit that beautifully merged traditional Aso-Ebi prints with Western haute couture design. Her appearance turned heads, earning praise for seamlessly blending heritage with innovation.

Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) wore a standout ensemble by Ghanaian-British designer Ozwald Boateng. Describing it as "specially made," the Grammy-winning artiste's look drew attention for its elegant craftsmanship. A viral video later showed him celebrating the night alongside UK rapper Central Cee.

Ayra Starr brought her signature "sabi girl" energy in a bold, floor-length gown that was both minimal and striking, capturing her youthful style and fearless attitude.

Chimamanda exuded poise in a powerful red gown, proving her sartorial prowess matched her literary acclaim. She also served on the Met Gala's 2025 Costume Institute Benefit host committee, joining other prominent figures like Usher, Tyla, Dapper Dan, Ayo Edebiri and Doechii.

Celebrity stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo, better known as Swanky Jerry, arrived in a head-turning design by Deji and Kola. Sharing his look on social media, he wrote: "On duty for Met Gala 2025, superfine. Tailoring black style. When the theme calls for legacy, I deliver. Heritage in every stitch. Legacy in every look. Style crafted. Culture honoured."

American-Nigerian actress Ayo Edebiri also drew praise for her look, which featured subtle nods to Benin heritage while maintaining sleek Western aesthetics. Her hairstyle and outfit bridged African tradition and global fashion trends.

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, remains fashion's most exclusive night. Officially known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, the event raises funds for the museum's Costume Institute. Since 1995, it has been led by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who continues to guide the event's global influence.