Nigeria: Court Bars Nnamdi Kanu's Sister-in-Law From 3 Proceedings for Live-Streaming

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, banished Favour Kanu, wife of Prince Fineboy Kanu, the younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu for streaming the proceedings of the court live on her Facebook page.

Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is being prosecuted by the Federal Government for alleged terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho, who gave the order, after Mrs Kanu admitted engaging in the act and apologised to the court, held that she would have been charged for contempt of court.

Although Kanu's lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, also apologised on her behalf, Justice Omotosho insisted that Mrs Kanu would be barred from three proceedings.

The judge expressed surprise that despite that Mrs Kanu's phone was confiscated on the last adjourned date when she was caught recording him, she still went ahead to post the video online.

"I want to hear from her. Were you not the one that I took your phone?

"I did not give order to forfeit that phone. I don't know if she might be a wife to my brother (Nnamdi Kanu)," the judge said.

The judge, who cautioned against any act that could cause delay in the trial, assured all parties in the case that justice would be served. (NAN)