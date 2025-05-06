Africa: Statement from UNICEF Regional Director, Gilles Fagninou, on Violence Against Children in West and Central Africa

press release

I grew up in this region. So when I took on the responsibility of UNICEF Regional Director a year ago, I did so with a deeper sense of purpose – and made a commitment—that it would be more than just a job.

A personal vow rooted in my own experiences as one of the children I now advocate for. For me, this role is a promise. A promise to the millions of children across Africa who still endure violence every single day and whose rights are not upheld.

Every act of violence takes away a childhood. It robs children of their full potential and shakes the very foundation of our communities.

Yet, we are strong and far from powerless.

African leadership is rising to the occasion in this rapidly changing world. Across the continent, we see governments, communities, and young leaders and children standing up and taking action.

In November last year, during the historic First Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Bogotá, 70% of African governments raised their commitment to a new level, making ambitious pledges to better protect children from violence.

On April 23, I spoke at a high-level meeting on Violence against Children where we reaffirmed that real change is possible when child protection is embedded at the highest levels of political decision-making. The Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, Dr. Najat Maalla M’jid made it clear:

“A society that fails to protect its children is a society that undermines its own future. It is important to understand the cost of not acting to prevent violence against children.”

The cost is measured in lives, with children left unprotected and futures disrupted. By 2050, over 900 million children will live in Africa, making up 40% of the world's children. Their well-being and opportunities will strongly shape the future of both the continent and the world.

With development funding decreasing, there must be a shift toward nationally-owned, sustainably-financed, and effective child protection systems. And I am seeing the momentum build up.

As I listened to the participants in the high-level event, I was heartened by their leadership and dedication. Ministers and senior officials from Benin, Chad, Kenya, Zambia, shared the decisive investments they are making, backed by a strong commitment from the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, civil society organizations, WHO and UNICEF.

Together we can build on this momentum and ensure Africa stands at the forefront of children’s protection from violence—leading by example, driving change, and securing a better future for every child. We have the examples, the strategies, and the growing commitment at all levels. Now is the moment to accelerate.

Minister Véronique Tognifodé’s words resonated deeply with me: “In 2025, children should live a life free of violence.”

A year ago, I made a promise to children—and today I want to turn it into a call to action for our continent. Now is the time to push forward. Now is the time to ensure that our commitments become a reality in every country, every city, every community—with and for every child, in this region.