Nigeria: Ban Clarifies Reports On Convicted Nigerian in Australia, Decries Stereotyping

A humanitarian and advocacy group, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN), has clarified its position in recent media reports linking the organisation to a Nigerian national convicted of criminal offences in Australia.

BAN in a statement issued yesterday and made available to THISDAY by Dr. Christopher Ndubuisi, the head of the Publicity Committee of the group, noted that while the individual was once a member of the group, "he acted entirely on his own. His actions were not authorised, supported, or affiliated with BAN in any way.

"No charges were brought against BAN or any other member. This clearly shows the individual acted independently and should be held accountable for his personal conduct alone." The statement noted that BAN, also known as the Buccaneers Confraternity, established over 50 years ago, "is a registered, non-political, and non-religious non-governmental organization with chapters across Africa, Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East. Its mission is focused on humanitarian service, community development, and youth empowerment.

"The organisation upholds a strict internal Code of Conduct, and members found to violate its principles face immediate sanctions, including suspension or expulsion."

Ndubuisi highlighted some of the key humanitarian programmes the group has carried out globally which Include: "Medical missions-providing free care and critical supplies to Nigerians and other nationals; Education support through scholarships and school renovations via the Tony Uranta Education Board; Community projects such as boreholes and electrification (e.g. Imeke, Badagry and others); Emergency response during man-made and natural disasters globally and health crises since the 2002 Ikeja bomb blast in Lagos; youth empowerment through mentorship and entrepreneurship training in Africa, Europe and America, among many other humanitarian and advocacy services world-wide."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that a recent achievement includes the construction of a women's holding facility and the renovation of a Police Station in Owerri, Imo State.

In his remark, the organisation's Legal Committee led by Akpo Ohimor, urged journalists and commentators to verify their information, avoid stereotyping, as well as avoiding the spread of falsehool against advocacy body, adding that "where necessary, BAN will seek legal redress to protect its name and mission.

"One individual's misconduct cannot tarnish over five decades of service. BAN remains committed to integrity, humanitarianism, and positive impact in the global society."