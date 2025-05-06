Nigeria-U.S. Parliamentary Group Urges U.S. Not to Designate Nigeria As CPC

The Nigeria-US Parliamentary Friendship Group of the House of Representatives has voiced concerns over potential United States (US) plans to designate Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern (CPC), due to ongoing insecurity and violence.

During a six-day diplomatic mission in the US, the group, led by Chairman Hon. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, engaged American lawmakers, including Congressman Christopher Smith, to advocate against Nigeria's inclusion on the CPC list.

Onuakalusi emphasised that the security challenges facing Nigeria stemmed from criminal activities and the proliferation of arms after the Arab Spring, rather than religious persecution.

"Placing Nigeria on the CPC list could hinder us from accessing technology to combat crime effectively," he warned at the Nigerian House in New York.

Onuakalusi also pushed for Nigeria's longstanding bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, highlighting the country's contributions to peace-keeping missions and its significant youth population as assets for global partnership and investment.

He further underscored Nigeria's shift from seeking foreign aid to promoting business collaborations, citing the nation's demographic and economic potential. "We are no longer interested in aids, but business investments," he added.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening diplomatic and legislative ties with the US, aiming to enhance Nigeria's role in international peace and security decisions

During their US visit, the Nigerian delegation reported meeting with the UN Deputy Secretary-General, where they emphasised the need to leverage existing UN agencies for mutual benefit.