Nigeria: Act Quickly to Save Nigeria's Worsening Economy, CDHR Urges Tinubu - Adesina

...Says bullying won't change verifiable data from World Bank, IMF, NBS

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has called on the Federal Government to urgently address the concerns raised by the outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, regarding Nigeria's worsening economic situation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the CDHR's National Secretary, Comrade Gerald O. Katchy, criticized the Bola Tinubu-led administration for allegedly attempting to discredit Dr. Adesina, rather than engaging with the economic realities he highlighted.

The organization condemned what it described as unwarranted attacks on Dr. Adesina by presidential aides, stating that the data underpinning Nigeria's economic distress--such as poverty levels and GDP performance--are sourced from credible institutions like the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nairametrics, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Attacking the messenger does nothing to change the harsh realities facing millions of Nigerians who grapple daily with soaring prices, widespread unemployment, and crumbling infrastructure," the statement said.

Entitled "Focus on Facts, Not Attacks: Stop Bullying Dr. Akinwumi Adesina for Revealing the Truth about Nigeria's Economy," the CDHR's statement expressed disappointment in President Tinubu and his media aide, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, for allegedly diverting attention from pressing economic issues through personal attacks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In light of recent statements from Mr. Onanuga, which seek to discredit those highlighting Nigeria's deepening poverty and economic stagnation, we reaffirm that facts--not personalities--must guide national discourse," the group said.

The CDHR urged the government to focus on addressing the structural and policy failures responsible for Nigeria's economic challenges instead of politicizing feedback from reputable experts.

"Dr. Adesina is globally respected for his integrity, competence, and love for Nigeria. His comments should be seen as constructive feedback to help steer the country towards recovery," the statement added.

The group also emphasized that economic responses should come from qualified professionals within the administration--not media aides--and urged the Tinubu government to demonstrate genuine leadership by constructively engaging with data and prioritizing policies that bring real economic relief.

"Accountability, transparency, and action--not defensiveness--are the hallmarks of good governance," the statement concluded.