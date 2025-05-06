Nigeria: UNDP Says Nigeria Loses Over N2bn to Poor Power Supply Every Year

6 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bayo Wahab

The United Nations Development Programme has said that Nigeria loses more than N2 billion annually due to an inadequate and unreliable power supply.

Speaking at the 'First National Legislative Conference and Expo on Renewable Energy' in Lagos, the UNDP Resident Representative, Elsie Attafuah, decried Nigeria's poor electricity supply.

She said, "Agricultural produce such as yam, fruits, and vegetables are being wasted as a result of poor power supply."

Attafuah complained that the situation has worsened unemployment in the country.

According to her, the UNDP's intervention in providing power-generating facilities to farmers in some northern states has already begun to yield positive results.

Also speaking at the event, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, stressed the need for Nigeria to transition to a renewable energy system.

"This conference marks a crucial step for the House of Representatives to engage in the global response to a critical challenge. We recognise that Nigeria and the global community must embrace a transformative shift towards sustainable energy systems," Abbas said.

He said renewable energy was now a cornerstone of development, with 2024 recording 585 gigawatts of additional capacity worldwide--92 per cent of new power generation.

"For Nigeria, a country that relies heavily on fossil fuel exports for its earnings, this transition presents both challenges and opportunities," he said.

The House of Representatives Speaker said Nigeria must diversify its economy and attract renewable energy investments to stay relevant and financially stable.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.