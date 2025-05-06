Zimbabwe: Health Ministry Pushes Back After Minister's Criticism

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has issued a strongly worded statement in response to comments made by Youth Empowerment Minister Tino Machakaire, who criticised Zimbabwe's deteriorating public health system yesterday, calling it a "national shame" and demanding urgent action.

Machakaire's remarks, which have been widely circulated on social media, triggered a rare public rebuttal from the Health Ministry, which described the criticism as part of a "broader pattern of unwarranted and mischievous attacks." The Ministry defended its track record in its statement, urging for "fair, balanced, and fact-based" public discourse.

"While we recognise and respect the public's right to express concerns... we strongly reject narratives that unfairly undermine the tireless efforts of our healthcare professionals," the statement read.

The Ministry cited several achievements under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Second Republic, including hospital infrastructure upgrades, expanded training for health workers, improved access to essential medicines, and recent high-profile procedures such as open-heart surgeries at Parirenyatwa Hospital. It also highlighted the rollout of telemedicine in rural areas like Gokwe North as evidence of innovation in service delivery.

However, critics argue that these developments fail to mask the deeper systemic issues plaguing Zimbabwe's health sector. Years of underfunding, staff shortages, dilapidated facilities, and recurring strikes by health workers have severely undermined public confidence in government-run hospitals and clinics. Many citizens continue to rely on private care or seek treatment outside the country--a luxury not available to the majority.

Health advocates say the Ministry's response sidesteps the real issue: government neglect. "We're not seeing sustainable investment in frontline services," said one senior health worker, speaking anonymously. "Rural clinics still lack basic equipment, urban hospitals are overwhelmed, and our nurses are leaving the country in droves."

Observers note that Machakaire's criticism, unusual for a sitting deputy minister, may reflect growing frustration within government ranks about the state of public services. His remarks struck a chord with ordinary Zimbabweans who face long queues, drug shortages, and prohibitive costs in the public health system.