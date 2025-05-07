The Ministry of Health and Child Care has dismissed Youth Empowerment Minister Tinoda Machakaire's call for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to urgently address the dire situation in public hospitals.

Machakaire took to social media to lament the deteriorating conditions in public hospitals after his relative sought medical attention at one such facility. He urged President Mnangagwa to visit public hospitals personally to witness the crisis firsthand.

However, in a statement Tuesday, the Ministry of Health dismissed Machakaire's remarks as unwarranted and mischievous attacks that deliberately ignore the critical services being provided despite limited resources.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care has taken note of recent negative remarks circulating on social media, which appear to form part of a broader pattern of unwarranted and mischievous attacks.

"These comments seem to be well-orchestrated efforts aimed at selectively highlighting challenges within the public healthcare system, while deliberately overlooking the critical services still being provided--often under resource-constrained conditions--and the significant progress made in recent years," reads the statement.

Zimbabwe's public hospitals suffer from dilapidated infrastructure and an inadequate supply of medicines, with patients often required to pay for essentials such as blood, drugs, and diagnostic services.

Additionally, healthcare workers remain poorly paid.

Recently, a South African had to be airlifted back home from Bulawayo, where he had fallen ill and could not get adequate medical treatment.

Despite all these concerns, the Health Ministry did not acknowledge that the healthcare system is in crisis and instead made vague claims that notable improvements have been made under Mnangagwa's leadership.

"While we recognise and respect the public's right to express concerns, and we welcome constructive engagement from all citizens and leaders, it is vital that such discourse remains fair, balanced, and based on verified facts.

"The Ministry is open to meaningful dialogue and informed critique; however, we strongly reject narratives that unfairly undermine the tireless efforts of our healthcare professionals and ignore the notable achievements underway across the country.

"We therefore call upon all public officials, civil society actors, the private sector, and development partners to work together in good faith to address challenges within the health sector. Collaboration, not confrontation, is the path to sustainable progress."