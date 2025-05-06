South Africa: The Rape of 7-Year-Old Cwecwe - Trial by Social Media? #JusticeForCwecwe

The trivialization of abuse through jokes, coupled with victim-blaming narratives, perpetuates a culture of impunity for perpetrators.

The #JusticeForCwecwe movement emerged in response to the rape of a seven-year-old girl, referred to as Cwecwe (a pseudonym to protect her identity), at Bergview College, an independent school in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, South Africa. The attack on October 14, 2024, sparked widespread outrage due to the lack of progress in the investigation and perceived inaction by the school, police, and justice system.

The case triggered nationwide outrage, prompting protests demanding that law enforcement investigate and deliver justice for Cwecwe. As the public outrage grew, there were troubling attempts to downplay the abuse and defend the alleged perpetrator, a deeply concerning response, particularly in a case involving a minor.

Cwecwe was sexually assaulted on school premises while waiting for her school transport. According to her mother, the assault came to light after Cwecwe exhibited unusual behavior over several days, including complaints of stomach pain, difficulty walking, and blood stains found on her clothing. A medical examination confirmed the assault.

The rape of seven-year-old Cwecwe reignited the debate about the safety of women and children in South Africa

A report by the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) said that victims' experiences are trivialised under the guise of jokes, while they are blamed for inviting the abuse. Insensitive comments in the #JusticeForCwecwe discussion drew widespread condemnation from online users, who are also demanding accountability for those responsible. The data pointed towards a key question: When will enough be enough?

The CABC reports that victim blaming and trivializing abuse are commonplace online.

The #JusticeForCwecwe online conversation received over 400,000 mentions on X (formerly Twitter) and about 11,000 mentions on Facebook between March 1 and April 15, 2025. The highest peaks were recorded on March 29, around the time when Cwecwe's mother shared details of what happened to her child, and March 31, April 1, and 2, when petitions were circulated and increased efforts were made to amplify calls for #JusticeForCwecwe.

The conversation peaked after reports that Cwewe's mother was involved in a car accident.

A further spike occurred on April 6, 2025, as plans for a national shutdown on April 8 were announced. Some posts indicated the shutdown also sought the resignation of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who was accused of failing to address the case properly.

CABC said that while the movement gained significant traction, concerns emerged about waning attention to the matter, with many fearing the case would go cold as public interest faded.

The #JusticeForCwecwe movement exposed troubling trends in online discourse, including making light of abuse, opportunism, and allegations of selective activism. The CABC previously reported that victims' experiences are often diminished through jokes and victim-blaming, a pattern observed in the #JusticeForCwecwe conversation, where insensitive remarks about the victim surfaced on platforms like Facebook and X.

Researchers noted debates and confusion around the case

Questions arose about whether the principal was a suspect and if DNA was collected. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu subsequently apologized to the principal for naming him as a suspect. In a letter addressed to Eastern Cape's Provincial Commissioner, AfriForum's Gerrie Nel , who represented the principal as his lawyer, said the principal is not a suspect in the case, and was not in the vicinity of the minor child at the time of the incident or any time prior or after. Reports subsequently clarified that the principal did not submit his DNA.

According to the CABC, the appointment of Nel added a racial tone to the conversation, as some said Nel took the case because the principal is white. It was also reported that no foreign DNA was found on Cwecwe, however, others question why DNA was requested if no foreign DNA was found on the minor child. However, debates around who may be responsible continue online.

In addition, some posts about #JusticeForCwecwe showed how some people used the case's popularity to advance their interests by setting up a foundation on behalf of Cwecwe's family without their permission. These allegations question their motives.

Over 1 million signatures were collected in a petition calling for #JusticeForCwe despite the decline in online conversation. Calls are still being made to the government and the police for swift action and to apprehend perpetrators of abuse and violence.

The CABC reminded individuals to apply sensitivity and remember that at the heart of the matter is a young child traumatised by her ordeal. "We urge the public to be cautious about spreading unverified information that may confuse and distract attention away from the key issue, being the safety of women and children in a country where gender-based violence, misogyny, and femicide are issues of concern," concluded the report.