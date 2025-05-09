South Africa: Mashatile Calls for Action Against GBV As Stats Reveal Alarming Trends

9 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says a national conversation on the pervasive issues of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa is urgently needed.

This follows stats released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), indicating that one in three women aged 16 and older has experienced physical violence, while one in five has faced sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) report revealed that 33.1% of women aged 18 and older have endured physical violence in their lifetime.

"We cannot allow this situation to continue," Mashatile said during oral replies in Parliament on Thursday.

The Deputy President took the time to condemn the inhumane treatment of victims, particularly referencing a recent case involving a seven-year-old girl from Matatiele, known as Cwecwe.

He called on law enforcement agencies and relevant stakeholders to accelerate justice for all victims of GBVF.

Acknowledging the challenges existing within the management of GBVF cases, he said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has implemented a victim-centric approach aimed at improving procedures.

This includes the establishment of the Sexual Offences and Community Affairs (SOCA) Unit, which is dedicated to the optimal management of GBVF matters, alongside training sessions on various related topics for prosecutors.

SOCA also introduced the Thuthuzela Care Centre Model, which seeks to strengthen the existing response, care, and support services as offered by the State and civil society.

"Through this model, the NPA has witnessed a considerable increase in the GBV conviction rate. However, much more still needs to be done," Mashitile said.

The Deputy President also addressed the recent acquittal of Nigerian televangelist and the senior pastor of Jesus Dominion International, Timothy Omotoso, whose trial spanned over eight years, igniting concerns over government's mechanisms for handling GBVF cases.

However, he said the Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions is currently considering an appeal and investigating the prosecutors' conduct related to this case.

In addition, he said the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has taken proactive steps to monitor and coordinate accountability in GBVF cases through various initiatives aimed at systemic change.

"To this end, I have already met with the Ministry of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, in my capacity as the Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security, to strengthen Inter-Ministerial accountability and response to address the GBVF pandemic," Mashatile said.

