Liberia: Bong Supt. Faces Lawsuit over $280K Palace revamp

Bong County is on the brink of a political firestorm as Aaron V.G. Juakollie, Executive Director of the Foundation for International Dignity (FIND), threatens to sue Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris and the entire Local Government Council over what he calls a "blatant misuse" of public funds.

Gbarnga, Bong County, May 5, 2025: Juakollie has vowed to haul Norris and council members before the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga if they move forward with plans to spend US$280,000--money allocated from the county's development budget--on renovating the Presidential Palace.

The controversial decision, quietly approved by the Bong County Local Government Council, has sparked outrage among local citizens and activists who claim the project serves political elites, not the people.

"This is nothing short of daylight robbery," Juakollie declared during a broadcast on May 2, 2025, on a local radio station. "We will not allow these so-called leaders to loot our county development funds to polish up a palace that has nothing to do with the needs of ordinary Bongese."

Juakollie, a seasoned human rights advocate, slammed Superintendent Norris and Aaron Sackie-Fenlah, Chairperson of the local government council, accusing them of conspiring to divert public resources for personal political gain.

"The Presidential Palace is the responsibility of the national Executive, not the struggling citizens of Bong County. If President Joseph Nyumah Boakai wants it renovated, let him use state funds -- not hijack our money earmarked for schools, clinics, and roads," Juakollie charged.

He further hinted at mobilizing mass protests and civil disobedience if the authorities refuse to back down. "We are prepared to shut this county down. If they think they can get away with this, they are dead wrong."

It can be recalled in November of 2024, Bong County local leadership validated twenty-five priority projects captured under a four-year development agenda. The priority projects are meant to address key developmental challenges in the region.

Led by County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris and County Council Chairman Aaron Sackie-Fenlah, these projects are aligned with the Local Government Act of 2018, emphasizing decentralized governance and participatory planning.

The four-year strategic plan addresses major developmental challenges within the county and aligns with Liberia's national development frameworks, including Vision 2030.

Grouped under Economic Transformation, Infrastructure Development, Rule of Law, and Human Capital Development, the projects aim to enhance agriculture, improve infrastructure, ensure security and justice, and boost health and education services. The projects were presented at a workshop organized by the Liberian government, with support from international partners.

There are no priority projects under Pillar 4 (Sustainable Environment) and Pillar 5 (Anti-Corruption and Governance).

The county agenda was submitted at a two-day workshop organized by the government, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with support from the United Nations and the Government of Sweden.

The validation of the priority projects underscored the importance of inclusive dialogue and collaboration in shaping Bong County's development trajectory, organizers noted.

The government's commitment to decentralization and local development was reaffirmed during the workshop, emphasizing the empowerment of local leaders and the engagement of citizens in prioritizing their community's needs.

The ARREST Agenda was highlighted as Liberia's fourth medium-term development plan, focusing on sustainable economic growth in alignment with global development standards.

Pillar One: Economic Transformation

Under the priority sector of agriculture, the agenda seeks to enhance productivity and capacity through two main programs: Crop and animal production, to increase food crops, cash crops, and vegetable production through inclusive agricultural value chains.

"The plan also is intended to increase cattle, sheep, goat, poultry, meat, and egg production, along with constructing storage facilities for agricultural produce," the plan indicates.

For agricultural productive capacity, the agenda focuses on facilitating access to loans and grants, supporting cooperative development, and providing agricultural tools, equipment, and commodities for farmers.

It also includes establishing multi-mechanized farms in Sanoyea, Kpaai, Zota, Kokoyah, and Konowalala and enhancing extension services.

Pillar Two: Infrastructure Development

This pillar prioritizes infrastructure and road development to connect communities and improve living standards. It includes constructing, rehabilitating, and maintaining primary, secondary, feeder, and farm-to-market roads and bridges.

The plan also is meant to expand affordable electricity distribution to underserved businesses and communities and implement the Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Reset.

Other aspects of the plan include providing low-cost housing for residents, modernizing and rehabilitating water and sewer infrastructure and services, and conducting countywide sanitation mapping.

Pillar Three: Rule of Law

The Rule of Law pillar focuses on security and justice to ensure the safety and protection of residents. The plan includes recruiting and deploying additional security and justice personnel, ensuring swift and fair adjudication of cases, including enforcing rape laws across all districts.

It also calls for the construction, renovation, and equipping of facilities for security agencies, including the police, immigration, AFL, LDEA, fire service, and judiciary administration across all 14 administrative districts.

Pillar Six: Human Capital Development

This pillar focuses on health and education to improve the well-being and learning outcomes of residents.

Under health, the plan includes expanding and modernizing public healthcare facilities, strengthening diagnostic capacity, and ensuring consistent medical supplies.

It also aims to deliver quality maternal and newborn care, establish maternal waiting facilities, build capacity for health workers, and place qualified volunteers on the payroll.

The health agenda also includes providing climate-resilient WASH services, reforming drug policies, constructing public latrines and hand pumps, and supporting clean cities by providing logistics for sanitation.

In education, the plan calls for the construction of additional modern public schools, rural teacher housing, and the renovation of existing facilities to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities.

It also includes recruiting, training, and deploying qualified teachers, with an emphasis on integrating volunteer teachers. Educational materials such as textbooks, libraries, and laboratories will be provided, and school feeding programs will be expanded.

The plan also includes building modern vocational schools in each district, expanding TVET programs, and strengthening early childhood education and services for children with disabilities.

Under the Local Government Act of 2018, the County Development Agenda is a major component of decentralized governance, requiring inclusive consultations and collaboration with various stakeholders. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.