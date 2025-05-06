Liberia: LNBA Accuses Justice Minister Tweh of aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of law

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Liberia has been accused of supporting unauthorized legal practice in the country.

- The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) accuses Liberia's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of law, a serious allegation that has stirred debate within the country's legal community.

During the national observance of Law Day on Friday, May 2, 2025, LNBA President, Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, condemned the recent appointment of unlicensed individuals as City Solicitors under the Ministry of Justice.

He also criticized some magistrates and judges for allegedly allowing non-lawyers to practice in Liberian courts, terming the trend a dangerous breach of both legal ethics and national laws.

"These actions constitute a clear case of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of law," Cllr. Varmah stated. "They directly violate Title 17 of the Judiciary Law and Rule 5 of the Rules of Court. Such practices not only undermine the integrity and professionalism of our justice system, but also erode public confidence in the rule of law."

Cllr. Varmah emphasized that appointing unqualified individuals to positions legally reserved for licensed professionals diminishes the value of legal education and lowers standard of legal service delivery across the country.

He stressed that legal roles must be filled only by persons, who meet the qualifications set by law.

"Allowing unqualified individuals to occupy these positions devalues our legal institutions." "It sends the wrong message to trained lawyers and law students, and weakens public trust in the justice system."

The LNBA President called on the Ministry of Justice to immediately cease the unlawful appointments and to demonstrate leadership by upholding ethical and legal standards.

"We urge the Ministry to prioritize the recruitment of recent law school graduates, many of whom are well-trained, qualified, and actively seeking placements," he suggested, adding "Employing these young legal professionals will not only address unemployment among new graduates, but also strengthen the credibility and quality of legal representation and adjudication across the country."

This year's Law Day was held under the theme: "Justice, Accountability, and Inclusion: Building a Stronger Liberia Under the Rule of Law." The event was commemorated at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town and brought together members of the Bar, judiciary officials, civil society organizations, international partners, the security sector, and student representatives.

The occasion began with a symbolic parade from the SOS Clinic and served as a national reflection on the country's legal and democratic values.