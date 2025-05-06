Liberia: ALHRP Demands Labour Law Reform, Urges Government to Recognize May 1 As National Holiday

Monrovia — The Association of Liberia Human Resource Professionals (ALHRP) has called for sweeping reforms in Liberia's labour sector, urging the government to declare May 1 as a national holiday in recognition of workers' contributions to national development.

In a statement commemorating International Labour Day, ALHRP emphasized that the struggles faced by workers globally -- and in Liberia --should not be ignored.

The organization described the day as a symbol of unity and resilience, born from the historic fight for fair wages, decent working conditions, and workplace justice. ALHRP said it is time for Liberia to take bold steps that reflect these values and uplift the nation's workforce.

The association expressed concern that, despite constitutional guarantees, many Liberian workers continue to face poor pay, unsafe working conditions, job insecurity, and discrimination. Article 18 of the Liberian Constitution grants equal employment opportunities regardless of background, yet disparities remain entrenched. ALHRP cited recent World Bank data showing that women globally earn just 77 cents for every dollar earned by men, calling for stronger enforcement of equal pay laws in Liberia.

Youth unemployment was also highlighted as a critical challenge. While official statistics place the unemployment rate for young Liberians at 2.13 percent, ALHRP argued that this figure conceals widespread underemployment and informal work. Many young people are stuck in part-time or unstable jobs with little security or opportunity for growth. The group called for investments in vocational training, job creation, and education systems that match market demands.

One of the key issues raised was the country's dual labour system. The private sector operates under the Decent Work Act, while public service is governed by the Civil Service Standing Orders. ALHRP warned that this split has created inconsistencies in benefits, grievance handling, and severance pay. The group called on the government to harmonize these frameworks into a single standard that guarantees fairness and equality for all workers, regardless of sector.

The association also stressed the need to make workplaces more inclusive for persons with disabilities. It noted that many qualified individuals are excluded from employment due to inaccessible environments and discriminatory practices. ALHRP urged employers to create inclusive spaces where all Liberians can contribute and thrive.

A strong warning was issued against the culture of patronage and favoritism in employment. The group said merit should be the basis for promotions and appointments, not personal connections. This practice, they noted, is undermining professionalism and discouraging competent workers.

ALHRP also renewed its call for May 1 to be declared a national holiday in Liberia. The group said that over 160 countries already recognize International Labour Day with a public holiday and questioned why Liberia continues to treat it as an ordinary workday. Making the day a holiday, the group argued, would be a sign of national appreciation and provide an opportunity for reflection and dialogue between workers and employers.

In closing, the association urged all actors in Liberia's labour ecosystem to play their part in reforming the system. The government must lead with policy changes, employers must ensure fair treatment, workers must stay professional and assert their rights, and HR professionals must uphold ethical standards. ALHRP called on all Liberians to reject discrimination and build a society where dignity in labour is not optional, but foundational.