Liberia: Kortu FC President Urges Team to Maintain Strong Performance in Pursuit of Second Division Promotion

5 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Macaulay Sombai

Monrovia — LTCOL Saimo Omias Kortu, President of third division side Kortu FC, has urged his players and coaching staff to remain focused and consistent in their performance as they advance to the Round of 16 in the ongoing Liberia Football Association (LFA) Third Division Playoff.

The call came after Kortu FC secured a 2-0 aggregate victory over Nimba United. The team won the first leg 3-1 away and narrowly lost 1-0 in the return leg at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville, Montserrado County.

LTCOL Kortu expressed pride in his team's progress and reaffirmed his full support to head coach Francisco T. Henneh and the players. He emphasized that the goal remains clear: promotion to the LFA Second Division.

"Kortu FC was established in 2023 with the vision of qualifying for the second division," he said. "We've already won the 2024/2025 Fourth Division Championship and the Central Monrovia Sub-Committee League. Now, we must keep pushing in the playoff."

Kortu FC, which is part of the Kortu Academy, focuses not only on football development but also on education and healthcare for its players. The team president highlighted that his passion for the sport and youth development motivated him to establish the club.

"There are two primary reasons I founded Kortu FC," LTCOL Kortu explained. "First, my love for football, and second, my desire to help young people with talent in both football and academics. I assure their parents that my support will continue--both on the field and in the classroom."

He described the players and technical staff as a united family, dedicated to a shared goal of building a better future through sports and education.

"Our team stands together in all situations. That unity is what drives our success," LTCOL Kortu added, urging his team to give their all in the upcoming Round of 16 match.

