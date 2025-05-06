Nigeria/Kenya: U-20 Afcon - Flying Eagles Face Must-Win Clash Against Kenya After Stalemate With Morocco

Sunday's match at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium failed to produce the excitement expected from two of the tournament's strongest sides.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles are under pressure to deliver a decisive victory against Kenya's Rising Stars on Wednesday.

This follows their goalless draw on Sunday with Morocco which left their qualification hopes hanging in the balance at the 2025 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite holding most of the possession, the Flying Eagles struggled to create meaningful chances, with Divine Oliseh's first-half effort being the only real opportunity of note.

The result leaves Nigeria second in Group B with four points--equal with group leaders Morocco, who top the standings due to superior goal difference.

With Tunisia now just one point behind following their 3-1 win over Kenya earlier in the day, Nigeria must defeat the winless Kenyans to be double sure of securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Qualification scenarios

The draw has set up a tense final day in Group B. Morocco will face Tunisia in a North African derby, while Nigeria must avoid any slip-ups against a desperate Kenyan side.

A win will guarantee progress for the Flying Eagles, while a draw or defeat could be disastrous for the Nigeria U-20 team.

As explained by CAF, the 13 teams competing in Egypt are split into three pools: Group A with five teams, and Groups B and C with four.

The top two nations in each pool advance to the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-placed sides

This means the Flying Eagles must approach the clash against Kenya with full focus, knowing there is little or no margin for error.

Bright opening

Nigeria, last Thursday, began their campaign on a strong note, edging Tunisia 1-0 thanks to Auwal Ibrahim's first-half strike.

The result, combined with a morale-boosting 2-1 pre-tournament victory over hosts Egypt, had raised expectations around Coach Aliyu Zubairu's side.

"We started well and showed our potential," Zubairu said after the opening win. "But consistency is key in a tournament like this."

That consistency was missing against Morocco, as the team appeared disjointed in attack and failed to test the opposition goalkeeper after the break.

The draw now leaves them needing a statement performance to advance and reassert their title ambitions.

World Cup spot still in sight

Beyond the chase for continental glory, Nigeria are also eyeing one of the four U-20 World Cup tickets on offer in Egypt.

A place in the semi-finals guarantees qualification for the global tournament in Chile later this year.

With a balanced squad featuring domestic talents and Europe-based stars like Precious Benjamin and Kparobo Arierhi, Nigeria have the quality to go far--but only if they can rise to the occasion against Kenya.

The Flying Eagles will need to bring their best to Cairo on Wednesday, as many are hopeful the team will return to winning ways.