Liberia: The Liberian Media Must Be Mirror of Society, Not Weapon of Politics

Today, May 3rd, marks yet another World Press Freedom Day. It is a day which celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom, evaluates press freedom around the world, defends the media from attacks on their independence, and pays tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession. Therefore, each year, May 3rd offers the global journalism community a critical moment of reflection. As journalists, World Press Freedom Day reminds us not only of the freedoms we must protect but also of the responsibilities we must uphold. In Liberia, this day is both a celebration and a call to action.

Today, more than ever in Liberia's history, we can celebrate the fact that journalists can speak and write more freely than in years past. We celebrate the vibrant media landscape that has emerged since our country's dark days of war and dictatorship. Yet, we must also take a hard, honest look at the current state of our media environment and ask: Are we truly living up to the ideals of a free, fair, and ethical press? Are those of us calling ourselves journalists, in the truest sense of the word, journalists?

Current State of the Media in Liberia

My candid response to the above questions is a big "No," and I will explain below. The fact remains that while the Liberian media has made commendable strides since the end of the civil conflict--some 23 years ago--we are now witnessing troubling signs of institutional and ethical decline. Media presence has boomed by more than 200% compared to just three radio stations and a few newspapers before the war. Added to the fray is the huge online media presence and the advent of social media--allowing just anybody to become a publisher once they have an Android phone and access to the internet.

As good as this pluralistic media enablement may be, it has not in any way actually helped the media environment in our side of the world. The unquestionable fact is that the media in Liberia is becoming (if not already) increasingly fragmented, politicized, and alarmingly unaccountable. A major underlying factor is that most of those owning media houses are big politicians or businesspeople who have strong political interests and are establishing these media entities as a disguise to support their business and political ambitions. Journalists--most of them with limited or no training--working with these media entities must live at the whims and caprices of these masters, to the detriment of journalism, society, the people, and democracy.

Even the educated and trained journalists, in several instances, have willfully chosen to abuse the media and democracy to please politicians, political parties, and other godfathers for crumbs falling from these high tables. It is sad. And as we celebrate World Press Freedom in 2025, the challenges of the Liberian media remain expansive.

Key Challenges Facing the Media

Among these challenges, the erosion of ethics has stood very tall. Far too many journalists today disregard the codes of professional conduct that should govern our work. Objectivity is being replaced with opinion; accuracy is sacrificed for speed and sensationalism. Listen to journalists discussing on the radio, follow the news in the papers, on the radio, and online, and you will understand what I am talking about.

This is not what journalism is. This is what Bill Kovach and Tom Rosenstiel described in their book The Elements of Journalism, when they wrote: "Sensationalism, yellow journalism, and clickbait have replaced fact-based reporting in many quarters. When this happens, journalism stops informing and starts deforming society." Certainly, with the reckless disregard for ethics, many journalists in Liberia seem to be deforming rather than informing society.

Another critical challenge is the political polarization of the media as stated earlier. Newsrooms are dividing along partisan lines. Media houses and practitioners are increasingly aligning with political parties or individual politicians, compromising journalistic neutrality and public trust. It is becoming a common thing that when people listen to some radio stations and talk show hosts, they can immediately determine the political line pushed by said radio or journalist hosting the show.

When this happens, trust is broken, and credibility is eroded, because journalists turn themselves into propagandists and political press boys or girls. Christiane Amanpour, Chief International Anchor of CNN, once stated that: "The press is meant to inform the public, not inflame it with lies or half-truths. Propaganda disguised as journalism is a betrayal of the profession."

Here, she speaks directly to journalists who take political sides and speak for them rather than for the general good of the public. Too many of these are happening in our media sphere. The advent of social media is another slice of the deteriorating cake. While social media has empowered citizen voices--which is good for democracy--it has also enabled the rise of pseudo-journalism. Anyone with a phone and an opinion now claims to be a journalist, often without any training or sense of responsibility. Today, many media institutions are run online. Falsehoods are being published and circulated--sometimes unintentionally, but increasingly with reckless disregard for the truth. This is polluting the information ecosystem and undermining the public's confidence in all media, including those still trying to uphold journalistic integrity.

The Dangers of the Current Trend

If we allow these trends to continue unchecked, we risk destroying the very foundation of journalism in Liberia. The Liberian public will no longer be able to distinguish between fact and fiction, between journalism and propaganda. Journalism will lose its credibility. And without credible journalism, our democracy itself will be on life support.

Don't get me wrong--I'm not painting all journalists and media houses in Liberia with the same brush. There are indeed many dedicated and professional journalists doing commendable work. However, the saying "one bad apple spoils the bunch" rings true in the Liberian media landscape. The actions of a few are casting a shadow over the entire profession, and unfortunately, their negative influence is beginning to drown out the good work of their more ethical colleagues. And that is why I argue that the Liberian media risks becoming not a mirror of society, but a weapon wielded by unprofessional journalists and partisans to distort, divide, and destroy.

How Can the PUL Help?

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL), the umbrella body of media entities and journalists, is today joining its global counterparts to observe World Press Freedom Day. When the media and stakeholders gather, the PUL will release a statement, reminiscing former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's assertion that: "Without freedom of expression, and without a free press, there can be no democracy." The PUL will argue, using the words of another former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, that: "A free press is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. It is the watchdog, the exposer of truths, and the amplifier of voices that might otherwise go unheard."

Indeed, while these are unequivocal realities, the PUL must also sound a caveat about the danger of the growing unprofessional journalism. It brings to mind the call of Fareed Zakaria, a journalist and author who wrote that: "When journalists become activists for partisan causes, they stop being journalists and start becoming ideologues."

It is at this juncture that Julius Kanubah's PUL must reassert its authority--not merely as an advocacy body, but as a guardian of ethics and professionalism. The PUL must update and enforce its Code of Ethics to meet current-day realities, sanction (naming and shaming) media practitioners who abuse their platforms, and promote best practices through monitoring and mentoring.

Strengthen Media Training and Accreditation

This call has long been coming and seems challenging--but it is very possible. There must be a clear, nationally recognized standard for who can practice as a journalist. We need a journalist accreditation system that ties qualification to formal training, ethical understanding, and ongoing professional development.

It is possible. It has happened--and is happening--in other countries around us, including Ghana. Why not here? It's happening in other professions; why not ours? The argument that journalism is a free profession does not negate the need for standards. When we set standards, it will help separate serious professionals from opportunists using the title "journalist" for personal or political gain.

Journalism Education Reform

Our universities and training institutions must modernize their curricula. We must integrate digital literacy, online safety, media ethics, and fact-checking into all journalism programs. This is how, I believe, we can prepare the next generation of Liberian journalists for a media landscape that is both challenging and rapidly evolving.

Conclusion

As we mark World Press Freedom Day 2025, I urge my fellow journalists, editors, media owners, and educators: Let us recommit ourselves--not just to the freedom of the press--but to its credibility, professionalism, and independence. Let us ensure that in Liberia, the media remains what it is meant to be: A mirror of society--not a weapon in the hands of partisans and politicians.