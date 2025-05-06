Liberia: War Victims' Spokesperson in Bong Urges Reparations Before War Crimes Court Is Established

Gbarnga, Bong County — The spokesperson for war victims in Bong County has called on President Joseph Boakai to prioritize reparations before proceeding with the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia.

Speaking in an interview with The Liberian Investigator last Thursday, Arthur Bondo said while he welcomes the president's commitment to justice and accountability, the government must first address the long-standing needs of those who suffered the most during Liberia's brutal civil conflicts.

"We support the establishment of the court, but the government needs to first support the victims," Bondo said. "Everyone affected by the war is a citizen of this country. If you take people to court without addressing their suffering, tensions might rise because they are still living in pain."

Bondo, who lost his right arm during the war, stressed that many survivors in Bong County continue to live in dire conditions, with little to no support. He said victims have endured years of neglect, some losing limbs, families, homes and livelihoods.

"Many are still living in poverty because of the war," he said. "Some people lost everything--houses, businesses, family members. They are hopeless and have nowhere to start from."

On April 30, President Boakai renewed Executive Order No. 131--now Executive Order No. 148--reaffirming his administration's commitment to establish the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court. According to the Executive Mansion, the order ensures continued operations of the office, initially created on May 2, 2024, to lead efforts toward justice and reconciliation.

Bondo commended the president for taking what he described as a "bold step" toward justice but warned that skipping reparations could undermine national healing and spark unrest during trials.

"Reparations are key," he said. "There are still people suffering. This must be addressed."

He estimated that Bong County is home to more than 40,000 war victims and argued that financial support and rehabilitation programs would help restore their dignity and give them a renewed sense of purpose.